BGCS 2025 Week 3 Day 2: Overall standings and highlights 

Day 2 of the BGMI Challengers Series (BGCS) 2025 Week 3 was held on September 2, 2025. Nebula Esports remained in the prime spot with 81 points after six matches. Gods Omen were second with 62 points and two Chicken Dinners, while Versatile Esports jumped to third place with 61 points and one Chicken Dinner. Cincinnati Kids and Vasista Esports bagged 48 points each.Sinewy Esports were sixth with 47 points, while Team H4K held the eighth position with 43 points and two Chicken Dinners. Team Resilience, led by Gamlaboy, finished 10th with 36 points. Team Insane secured the 11th spot with 31 points, including 24 eliminations.Autobotz have had an average performance in Week 3, coming in 13th with 28 points. Mysterious4, who were impressive in the previous weeks, struggled in their six matches and were ranked 15th with only 15 points. Jaguar came in last with 10 points.Day 2 overview of BGCS 2025 League Week 3 View this post on Instagram Instagram PostNebula Esports - 81 pointsGods Omen - 62 pointsTeam Versatile - 61 pointsVasista Esports - 48 pointsCincinnati Kids - 48 pointsSinewy Esports - 47 pointsRivalry Esports - 44 pointsTeam H4K - 43 pointsTeam Tamilas - 43 pointsTeam Resilience - 36 pointsTEAM iNSANE - 31 points2OP Official - 30 pointsAutobotz Esports - 28 pointsBlitz Esports - 26 pointsCaleb7xMysterious4 - 15Jaguar Esports - 10 pointsMatch 4 - ErangelGods Omen clinched their second Chicken Dinner of BGCS Week 3 with 17 points. 2OP Official scored 14 points with the help of 11 eliminations. Blitz and Resilience earned 12 points, while Nebula and Sinewy collected 10 points each. Tamilas and Vasista managed nine and eight points, respectively.Match 5 - MiramarTeam H4K came out victorious with 12 points. Versatile Esports accumulated 17 points thanks to their BGMI pro Rony’s six eliminations. Cincinnati Kids managed 14 points, including nine eliminations. Nebula and Blitz acquired nine points each. Vasista Esports were eliminated earlier, with only one point to their name.Match 6 - SanhokShadow-led Team Versatile conquered their first Chicken Dinner of the BGCS Week 3 with 16 points. Cincinnati Kids posted 23 points on the board, while Rivalry snatched 15 points. Vasista Esports claimed nine points. Sinewy and Team Tamilas earned seven points each.Week 3 of the BGCS 2025 features 16 teams competing across 21 matches. The top four teams will progress to the BGMS 2025 Playoffs, while the rest will be eliminated from the tournament.