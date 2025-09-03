BGCS 2025 Week 3 Day 3: Overall standings and highlights 

By Gametube
Published Sep 03, 2025 12:22 GMT
Nebula Esports holds first spot after Day 3 of BGCS Week 3 (Image via YouTube/@NODWINgaming)

Day 3 of the BGMI Challengers Series (BGCS) 2025 Week 3 ended on September 3. Nebula Esports topped the overall leaderboard after nine matches. The Aadi-led squad has garnered 108 points despite not winning any Chicken Dinners. Versatile Esports, led by Shadow, ranked second with 106 points and three Chicken Dinners. Team H4K came in third with 79 points and two Chicken Dinners.

Gods Omen finished fourth with 77 points and two Chicken Dinners after nine matches of the BGCS Week 3. Sinewy Esports won the last game of Day 3 and moved up to fifth with 68 points and one Chicken Dinner. Team Resilience, led by Gamlaboy, ranked sixth with 65 points. Vasista Esports slipped to seventh with 63 points and one Chicken Dinner.

Autobotz Esports secured eighth place with 61 points. Cincinnati Kids and Team Tamilas bagged 55 and 50 points, respectively. Team Insane was 12th with 48 points. Jaguar LEO came 14th with 33 points. Blitz and Mysterious4xCaleb7 were 15th and 16th with 27 and 26 points, respectively.

Day 3 summary of BGCS 2025 Week 3

  1. Nebula Esports - 108 points
  2. Team Versatile - 106 points
  3. Team H4K - 79 points
  4. Gods Omen - 77 points
  5. Sinewy Esports - 68 points
  6. Team Resilience - 65 points
  7. Vasista Esports - 63 points
  8. Autobotz Esports - 61 points
  9. Cincinnati Kids - 58 points
  10. Team Tamilas - 55 points
  11. Rivalry Esports - 50 points
  12. TEAM iNSANE - 48 points
  13. 2OP Official - 34 points
  14. Jaguar Esports - 33 points
  15. Blitz Esports - 27 points
  16. Caleb7xMysterious4 - 26 points

Match 7 - Erangel

Team Versatile kicked off the third day with a bang as they registered a 22-point Chicken Dinner. Resilience and H4K were also impressive as they grabbed 13 and 12 points, respectively. Jaguar claimed eight important points. Autobotz and Sinewy clinched seven points each.

Ad

Match 8 - Miramar

Team Versatile kept up its momentum and earned a 17-point victory. It was their third Chicken Dinner of the BGCS Week 3. H4K too had a nice run as the side achieved 15 points. Gods Omen and Vasista Esports accumulated 11 and 10 points, respectively. Jaguar and Team Tamilas took nine and seven points, respectively.

Match 9 - Sanhok

Sinewy Esports bagged a 12-point Chicken Dinner. Autobotz Esports played aggressively and added 22 important points to their name. Nebula and Resilience scored 15 points each. Team Insane garnered 12 points. H4K, Versatile, and Jaguar grabbed nine, six, and six points, respectively.

