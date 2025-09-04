BGCS 2025 Week 3 Day 4: Overall rankings and summary 

Nebula Esports are first in the overall standings after 12 matches of BGCS 2025 Week 3. The BGMI team has accumulated 130 points, including 103 eliminations. Team Versatile has occupied second place with 128 points and three Chicken Dinners, while Sinewy Esports took the third position with 106 points and two Chicken Dinners. Team Resilience jumped to fourth with 104 points.Team H4K secured fifth place with 100 points and two Chicken Dinners. Cincinnati Kids exhibited a strong performance on Day 4 of the BGCS Week 3 and moved up to sixth with 95 points and one Chicken Dinner. Gods Omen slipped to seventh with 94 points and two Chicken Dinners, while Vasista Esports ended in the ninth spot with 71 points.Team Tamilas had a below-average run on Day 4, coming in 11th with 60 points. Jaguar finished in 12th place with 59 points. Rivalry and 2OP Official were 13th and 14th with 56 and 51 points, respectively. Mysterious4 were 15th with 41 points, followed by Blitz Esports in the last spot with 31 points.Day 4 highlights of BGCS 2025 Week 3 View this post on Instagram Instagram PostNebula Esports - 130 pointsTeam Versatile - 128 pointsSinewy Esports - 106 pointsTeam Resilience - 104 pointsTeam H4K - 100 pointsCincinnati Kids - 95 pointsGods Omen - 94 pointsAutobotz Esports - 82 pointsVasista Esports - 72 pointsTEAM iNSANE - 71 pointsTeam Tamilas - 60 pointsJaguar Esports - 59 pointsRivalry Esports - 56 points2OP Official - 51 pointsCaleb7xMysterious - 41 pointsBlitz Esports - 31 pointsMatch 10 - ErangelSinewy Esports secured a phenomenal 22-point victory in the first game of the day. Nebula Esports also looked impressive and clinched 16 points. Autobotz bagged 13 points, including seven eliminations. Versatile and Resilience claimed 11 and 10 points, respectively.Match 11 - MiramarCincinnati Kids showcased an outstanding performance and conquered their first Chicken Dinner of the BGCS Week 3 with 27 points. Their BGMI pro Saumay clinched nine eliminations. H4K and Jaguar earned 15 and 13 points, respectively. Gods Omen earned 10 points, including six kills, while Versatile Esports managed 10 important points.Match 12 - SanhokResilience emerged victorious with 27 points thanks to Anujtoop’s six eliminations. 2OP and Sinewy claimed 14 points each. Meanwhile, Cincinnati Kids and Mysterious4 earned 10 each. Team Insane bagged eight points, while Versatile and Vasista Esports secured only two points each.