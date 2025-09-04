BGCS 2025 Week 3 Day 4: Overall rankings and summary 

By Gametube
Published Sep 04, 2025 11:14 GMT
Day 4 of BGCS 2025 Week 3 was played on September 4 (Image via YouTube/Nodwin Gaming)
Day 4 of BGCS 2025 Week 3 was played on September 4, 2025 (Image via YouTube/Nodwin Gaming)

Nebula Esports are first in the overall standings after 12 matches of BGCS 2025 Week 3. The BGMI team has accumulated 130 points, including 103 eliminations. Team Versatile has occupied second place with 128 points and three Chicken Dinners, while Sinewy Esports took the third position with 106 points and two Chicken Dinners. Team Resilience jumped to fourth with 104 points.

Ad

Team H4K secured fifth place with 100 points and two Chicken Dinners. Cincinnati Kids exhibited a strong performance on Day 4 of the BGCS Week 3 and moved up to sixth with 95 points and one Chicken Dinner. Gods Omen slipped to seventh with 94 points and two Chicken Dinners, while Vasista Esports ended in the ninth spot with 71 points.

Team Tamilas had a below-average run on Day 4, coming in 11th with 60 points. Jaguar finished in 12th place with 59 points. Rivalry and 2OP Official were 13th and 14th with 56 and 51 points, respectively. Mysterious4 were 15th with 41 points, followed by Blitz Esports in the last spot with 31 points.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Day 4 highlights of BGCS 2025 Week 3

Ad
  1. Nebula Esports - 130 points
  2. Team Versatile - 128 points
  3. Sinewy Esports - 106 points
  4. Team Resilience - 104 points
  5. Team H4K - 100 points
  6. Cincinnati Kids - 95 points
  7. Gods Omen - 94 points
  8. Autobotz Esports - 82 points
  9. Vasista Esports - 72 points
  10. TEAM iNSANE - 71 points
  11. Team Tamilas - 60 points
  12. Jaguar Esports - 59 points
  13. Rivalry Esports - 56 points
  14. 2OP Official - 51 points
  15. Caleb7xMysterious - 41 points
  16. Blitz Esports - 31 points

Match 10 - Erangel

Sinewy Esports secured a phenomenal 22-point victory in the first game of the day. Nebula Esports also looked impressive and clinched 16 points. Autobotz bagged 13 points, including seven eliminations. Versatile and Resilience claimed 11 and 10 points, respectively.

Ad

Match 11 - Miramar

Cincinnati Kids showcased an outstanding performance and conquered their first Chicken Dinner of the BGCS Week 3 with 27 points. Their BGMI pro Saumay clinched nine eliminations. H4K and Jaguar earned 15 and 13 points, respectively. Gods Omen earned 10 points, including six kills, while Versatile Esports managed 10 important points.

Match 12 - Sanhok

Resilience emerged victorious with 27 points thanks to Anujtoop’s six eliminations. 2OP and Sinewy claimed 14 points each. Meanwhile, Cincinnati Kids and Mysterious4 earned 10 each. Team Insane bagged eight points, while Versatile and Vasista Esports secured only two points each.

About the author
Gametube

Gametube

Twitter icon

Follow Gametube for all the latest updates on Battlegrounds Mobile India, Garena Free Fire, Warzone Mobile, Valorant Mobile, Pokemon UNITE, Rainbow Six Mobile, Assassin's Creed Mobile,and other games (MOBA, BR, FPS,Open World RPG, Action Adventure).

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Dinesh Renthlei
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications