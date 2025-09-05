BGCS 2025 Week 3 Day 5: Overall standings and highlights 

Day 5 of the BGMI Challengers Series (BGCS) 2025 Week 3 was held on September 5. Versatile Esports jumped to the top spot with 156 points and three Chicken Dinners after 15 matches. Nebula Esports fell to second rank with 150 points. Sinewy Esports claimed third place with 137 points and three Chicken Dinners, while Team H4K was fourth with 127 points.Team Resilience finished fifth with 118 points and one Chicken Dinner. Gods Omen came sixth with 106 points and two Chicken Dinners. Cincinnati Kids acquired seventh place with 104 points. Vasista Esports moved up to eighth position with 101 points and one Chicken Dinner. Autobotz was ninth with 94 points.Rivalry and Team Insane have accumulated 93 points in their 15 games of the BGCS Week 3. Team Tamilas finished 12th with 80 points. 2OP Official and Jaguar were 13th and 14th with 79 and 74 points, respectively. Mysterious4xCaleb7 came 15th with 51 points, while Blitz held the last spot with 33 points.Day 5 summary of BGCS 2025 Week 3 View this post on Instagram Instagram PostTeam Versatile - 156 pointsNebula Esports - 150 pointsSinewy Esports. 137 pointsTeam H4K - 127 pointsTeam Resilience - 118 pointsGods Omen - 106 pointsCincinnati Kids - 104 pointsVasista Esports - 101 pointsAutobotz Esports - 94 pointsRivalry Esports - 93 pointsTEAM iNSANE - 93 pointsTeam Tamilas - 80 points20P Official - 79 pointsJaguar Esports - 74 pointsCaleb7xMysterious4 - 51 pointsBlitz Esports - 33 pointsMatch 13 - ErangelTeam H4K secured their third Chicken Dinner of the BGCS Week 3 with 19 points. Team Insane claimed 14 points, including 12 eliminations. Vasista Esports added 11 points to their name, while Versatile and Rivalry earned 10 points each. Cincinnati Kids managed to collect only five points.Match 14 - MiramarRivalry Esports clinched a brilliant 25-point Chicken Dinner. 2OP too had a good run, scoring 18 important points. Jaguar and Team Tamilas scored 13 and 11 points, respectively. Vasista and Versatile gained seven points each, with the latter eliminating Nebula during the initial zones.Match 15 - SanhokSinewy conquered the 15th encounter of the BGCS Week 3 with 25 points. Nebula added 14 important points to their tally. Vasista and Versatile achieved 12 and 11 points, respectively. Mysterious, 2 OP, Resilience, and Insane scored eight points each.The BGCS 2025 Week 3 will conclude on September 7. Each team will participate in 21 games in Week 3. The best four performing teams will advance to the BGMS 2025 Playoffs.