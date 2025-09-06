BGCS 2025 Week 3 Day 6: Overall standings and summary 

By Gametube
Modified Sep 06, 2025
NinjaJod ranks first in BGCS Elimination Leaderboard (Image via YouTube/Nodwin Gaming)
NinjaJod ranks first in BGCS Elimination Leaderboard (Image via YouTube/Nodwin Gaming)

The penultimate day of the BGMI Challengers Series (BGCS) 2025 was played on September 6, with the remaining three games of the event scheduled for Sunday, September 7. The top four teams will advance to the BGMS 2025 Playoffs. Team Versatile ranks first in the overall standings with 185 points after 18 matches. The Shadow-led squad clinched three Chicken Dinners.

Nebula Esports was second in the table with 184 points and one Chicken Dinner. The team delivered astonishing performances in their 18 games of the BGCS Week 3. Sinewy Esports collected 163 points and finished third in the standings. The rising squad impressed everyone with their gameplay and won three Chicken Dinners.

Vasista Esports put on improved performances on Day 6 and jumped to fourth place with 145 points and one Chicken Dinner. Their players Scaryyjod and Sahil secured 70 and 62 kills, respectively. Team Resilience, led by Gamlaboy, ranked fifth with 138 points and one Chicken Dinner.

Overall standings of BGCS 2025 Week 3 after Day 6

  1. Versatile Esports - 185 points
  2. Nebula Esports - 184 points
  3. Sinewy Esports - 163 points
  4. Vasista Esports - 145 points
  5. Team Resilience - 138 points
  6. Team H4K - 136 points
  7. Autobotz - 123 points
  8. Gods Omen - 114 points
  9. Cincinnati Kids - 113 points
  10. Team Tamilas - 112 points
  11. Rivalry - 109 points
  12. Team Insane Esports - 106 points
  13. 2OP - 92 points
  14. Jaguar - 84 points
  15. Mysterious 4 - 67 points
  16. Blitz Esports - 41 points

Team H4K was third with 136 points and three Chicken Dinners. They have the potential to finish in the top four on the event's final day. Autobotz Esports clinched the last game of Day 6 and jumped to seventh rank with 123 points and one Chicken Dinner.

Gods Omen was inconsistent in their 18 matches. The lineup held eighth in the overall standings with 114 points and two Chicken Dinners. Cincinnati Kids, led by Juicy, came ninth with 113 points and one Chicken Dinner. The roster will look to perform well in the remaining three games and qualify for the BGMS 2025 Playoffs.

Team Tamilas ranked 12th with 112 points and one Chicken Dinner. Rivalry was 13th with 109 points. Team Insane has had average performances so far in their BGCS Week 3, as they came 12th with 106 points after 18 matches. 2OP Official claimed 13th position with 92 points.

Jaguar, Mysterious4, and Blitz were in the bottom three with 84, 67, and 41 points, respectively. These teams struggled in the BGCS Week 3.

Gametube

