BGIS 2021 Online Qualifiers Round 3 day 2: 8Bit eliminated from tournament, Team Forever and Reckoning qualified for Quarterfinals

The third round of the BGIS 2021 has begun, and popular team Team 8Bit was eliminated on day two of the tournament. Team 8Bit has been around the scene since 2019, but they went with a relatively new lineup this time. On the contrary, Team Forever, led by star player Owais topped their group and qualified easily for the quarterfinals.

BGIS Online Qualifiers Round 3 Day 2 match standings

The first match of Group 5 was won bg MegaFoce (Image via BGMI)

A new team Mega Force won the first match of Erangel with 15 kills, where Mirror was the MVP for his six frag elimination.

Team 8Bit played beautifully to secure third place with six kills. Team Forever was eliminated early, but they managed to grab eight frags thanks to Maxkash for his five frags.

Team Forever claimed the second match of Group 5 (Image via BGMI)

Team Forever won the second match of Miramar with 14 kills, where Owais, Savitar, and Maxkash took four frags each. They were followed by Team Official Xina with ten kills. Team 8Bit had an average outing as they raked in five points.

8Bit finished 14th place in match 3 (Image via BGMI)

Team Forever also won the third and final match of their group with 13 kills. 8Bit was eliminated early in this round with only one point, which was their reason for exit from the BGIS 2021.

Qualified teams from Group 5

1 Team Forever: 66 points

2 Mega Force Esports: 45 points

3 Team X Lions: 42 points

4 Team GT: 35 points

Group 7 matches were not streamed, although one of the invited teams, Reckoning Esports, made it to the quarterfinals. Their performance in the first match, in which they scored 27 points, aided them. Another invited team BurnXOfficial had a poor outing and was eliminated from the BGIS.

Qualified teams from Group 7

1 Fault Esp: 55 points

2 Team Outlier: 43 points

3 Reckoning Esports: 32 points

4 Team NFC: 30 points

