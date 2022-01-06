BGIS 2021 Semi-Finals: Qualified teams, format, schedule, and where to watch 

The penultimate stage of Battlegrounds Mobile India Series (BGIS) 2021 is commencing on January 7.
The four-day Semi-Final will see the top 24 teams of the country battling it out for a coveted finals spot. The tournament boasts a massive prize pool of 1 crore INR, with the winner taking half of it home, i.e., 50 lakhs INR.
Format of the BGIS Semi-Finals
Each of the 24 teams qualified from the Quarter-Finals will be divided into three groups of eight teams each. They will compete against each other in a round-robin format. The top 16 teams with the highest cumulative points will move to the Grand Finals.
The Grand Finals will take place from January 13 through to January 16, with the winner qualifying for the PUBG Mobile Global Championship 2021 Grand Finals.
Qualified teams for the Semi-Finals of BGIS 2021
1. Reckoning Esports
2. Team Chicken Rushers
3. 247 Gaming
4. Team XO
5. UDOG India
6. The Supari Gang
7. Hyderabad Hydras
8. 7 Sea Esports
9. Old Hood Esp
10. Only Glitch
11. Revenant Esports
12. COXRIPMIZO
13. Skylightz Gaming
14. OR Esports
15. Orgless 5
16. TSM
17. Team XSpark
18. Celsius Esports
19. GodLike Esports
20. Tactical Esports
21. 4Heroes
22. Enigma Gaming
23. R Esports
24. Team X Lions
The Semi-Finals will be played with a little more room as the top 16 teams will qualify from the 24 participating.
One of the pioneers of the scene, GodLike Esports, is always fascinating to watch. The squad will face stiff competition from their former organization TSM as well as the rising challenger Team XO.
In addition to these, the team Xspark can't be ruled out as they have a lot of experience within their ranks. Hyderabad Hyderas, Reckoning and Skylightz Gaming would also like to continue their golden runs in the Semi-Finals.
The tournament is being broadcast on Battlegrounds Mobile India's official YouTube channel.