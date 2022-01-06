BGIS 2021 Semi-Finals: Qualified teams, format, schedule, and where to watch 

The penultimate stage of Battlegrounds Mobile India Series (BGIS) 2021 is commencing on January 7.

The four-day Semi-Final will see the top 24 teams of the country battling it out for a coveted finals spot. The tournament boasts a massive prize pool of 1 crore INR, with the winner taking half of it home, i.e., 50 lakhs INR.

Format of the BGIS Semi-Finals

BGIS Semi-Finals Format (Image via BGMI Official Website)

Each of the 24 teams qualified from the Quarter-Finals will be divided into three groups of eight teams each. They will compete against each other in a round-robin format. The top 16 teams with the highest cumulative points will move to the Grand Finals.

The Grand Finals will take place from January 13 through to January 16, with the winner qualifying for the PUBG Mobile Global Championship 2021 Grand Finals.

Qualified teams for the Semi-Finals of BGIS 2021

Qualified Teams for BGIS Semi-Finals (Image via BGMI)

1. Reckoning Esports

2. Team Chicken Rushers

3. 247 Gaming

4. Team XO

5. UDOG India

6. The Supari Gang

7. Hyderabad Hydras

8. 7 Sea Esports

9. Old Hood Esp

10. Only Glitch

11. Revenant Esports

12. COXRIPMIZO

13. Skylightz Gaming

14. OR Esports

15. Orgless 5

16. TSM

17. Team XSpark

18. Celsius Esports

19. GodLike Esports

20. Tactical Esports

21. 4Heroes

22. Enigma Gaming

23. R Esports

24. Team X Lions

The Semi-Finals will be played with a little more room as the top 16 teams will qualify from the 24 participating.

One of the pioneers of the scene, GodLike Esports, is always fascinating to watch. The squad will face stiff competition from their former organization TSM as well as the rising challenger Team XO.

In addition to these, the team Xspark can't be ruled out as they have a lot of experience within their ranks. Hyderabad Hyderas, Reckoning and Skylightz Gaming would also like to continue their golden runs in the Semi-Finals.

The tournament is being broadcast on Battlegrounds Mobile India's official YouTube channel.

