BGIS 2023 Losers Bracket: All qualified teams, groups, and dates revealed 

The BGIS 2023 Losers Bracket is all set to kick off on September 28. Krafton has revealed the groups for this four-day stage on its social media accounts. For this phase, 64 teams have been divided into four groups. Each group comprises 16 teams. Groups A and B will play on September 28 and 29, while Groups C and D will compete on September 30 and October 1.

In the Losers Bracket, the bottom 48 teams from Round 4 and the 65th to 80th-ranked teams from Round 3 will go head-to-head for 16 spots in the BGIS Semifinals. Among the participating squads are Numen Gaming, Velocity Gaming, Revenant Esports, Hyderabad Hydras, Team XSpark, and more.

BGIS 2023 Losers Bracket groups and teams

Here are the four groups that will play six games each across four days of the BGIS 2023 Losers Bracket. The best four squads from each group will seal their spot in the Semifinals.

Group A

Nade Officials Numen Gaming Team Psyche BR Vintage DMW Esports Midwave Esports Five Filter Esports Team Mayavi Redemption Crew Nest Esports Team Invincible CrossKill Esports TWOB Gujarat Tigers Do or Die UK07

Group B

LOC Esports Lucknow Giants Big Brother Esports Team Systumm Medal Esports Velocity Gaming Great Esports Team S4EL Team Fly Esports 1M Officials Stellar Titans Team CRUZ 7Shore Esports Team VST Team T7S Hindustan Gaming

Group C

Dragon Esports BurnX Officials Revenant Esports 7Habit Trouble Makers Silly Esports Road to Glory Metal Wings Hyderabad Hydras Grind One Esports X7 Wolves Team No Ones Team GWL NFEXFFR Esports CS Esports Team Empire

Group D

Hub Esports Rivalry Esports Bloodrose Esports Kerela Esports Claw Esports Dsync Esports Team INS Enigma Gaming Mici Esports ACID Esports Team XSpark SPY Esports Infamous Hackers BR Titans 4Trouble Maker ORB Esports

During this BGIS Losers Bracket, two distinct power cards will come into play, namely the Finish Card and the Position Card. Teams can use two cards only once within a span of six matches.

This stage is crucial for all of the participants, as the bottom 48 teams will be knocked out of the BGIS.

All eyes will certainly be on Team XSpark, which will compete in Group D. The fan-favorite squad blew hot and cold in the past few months and will look to repeat their Round 2 performances. Velocity, Enigma, Numen, and Revenane Esports are other veteran teams that will attract a lot of attention.

The Losers Bracket action will be livestreamed on the Krafton India Esports YouTube channel and Jio Cinema from 1:00 pm IST.