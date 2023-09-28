Battlegrounds Mobile India

BGIS 2023 Losers Bracket: All qualified teams, groups, and dates revealed 

Modified Sep 28, 2023 05:18 IST
BGIS Losers Bracket features 64 BGMI squads (Image via Krafton)
BGIS Losers Bracket features 64 BGMI squads (Image via Krafton)

The BGIS 2023 Losers Bracket is all set to kick off on September 28. Krafton has revealed the groups for this four-day stage on its social media accounts. For this phase, 64 teams have been divided into four groups. Each group comprises 16 teams. Groups A and B will play on September 28 and 29, while Groups C and D will compete on September 30 and October 1.

In the Losers Bracket, the bottom 48 teams from Round 4 and the 65th to 80th-ranked teams from Round 3 will go head-to-head for 16 spots in the BGIS Semifinals. Among the participating squads are Numen Gaming, Velocity Gaming, Revenant Esports, Hyderabad Hydras, Team XSpark, and more.

BGIS 2023 Losers Bracket groups and teams

Here are the four groups that will play six games each across four days of the BGIS 2023 Losers Bracket. The best four squads from each group will seal their spot in the Semifinals.

Group A

  1. Nade Officials
  2. Numen Gaming
  3. Team Psyche
  4. BR Vintage
  5. DMW Esports
  6. Midwave Esports
  7. Five Filter Esports
  8. Team Mayavi
  9. Redemption Crew
  10. Nest Esports
  11. Team Invincible
  12. CrossKill Esports
  13. TWOB
  14. Gujarat Tigers
  15. Do or Die
  16. UK07

Group B

  1. LOC Esports
  2. Lucknow Giants
  3. Big Brother Esports
  4. Team Systumm
  5. Medal Esports
  6. Velocity Gaming
  7. Great Esports
  8. Team S4EL
  9. Team Fly Esports
  10. 1M Officials
  11. Stellar Titans
  12. Team CRUZ
  13. 7Shore Esports
  14. Team VST
  15. Team T7S
  16. Hindustan Gaming

Group C

  1. Dragon Esports
  2. BurnX Officials
  3. Revenant Esports
  4. 7Habit
  5. Trouble Makers
  6. Silly Esports
  7. Road to Glory
  8. Metal Wings
  9. Hyderabad Hydras
  10. Grind One Esports
  11. X7 Wolves
  12. Team No Ones
  13. Team GWL
  14. NFEXFFR Esports
  15. CS Esports
  16. Team Empire

Group D

  1. Hub Esports
  2. Rivalry Esports
  3. Bloodrose Esports
  4. Kerela Esports
  5. Claw Esports
  6. Dsync Esports
  7. Team INS
  8. Enigma Gaming
  9. Mici Esports
  10. ACID Esports
  11. Team XSpark
  12. SPY Esports
  13. Infamous Hackers
  14. BR Titans
  15. 4Trouble Maker
  16. ORB Esports

During this BGIS Losers Bracket, two distinct power cards will come into play, namely the Finish Card and the Position Card. Teams can use two cards only once within a span of six matches.

This stage is crucial for all of the participants, as the bottom 48 teams will be knocked out of the BGIS.

All eyes will certainly be on Team XSpark, which will compete in Group D. The fan-favorite squad blew hot and cold in the past few months and will look to repeat their Round 2 performances. Velocity, Enigma, Numen, and Revenane Esports are other veteran teams that will attract a lot of attention.

The Losers Bracket action will be livestreamed on the Krafton India Esports YouTube channel and Jio Cinema from 1:00 pm IST.

