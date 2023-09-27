Battlegrounds Mobile India

Krafton introduces special power cards for BGIS 2023 Losers Bracket 

By GT Gaming
Modified Sep 27, 2023 16:41 IST
BGIS Losers Bracket will use Special Power Cards (Image via Sportskeeda)
To make the contest more interesting, Krafton has introduced special power cards for the Losers Bracket of the BGIS 2023. A total of 64 teams have been chosen for this stage, which will run from September 28 to October 1. The 16 top performers will receive a slot in the Semifinals, the penultimate stage of this grand BGMI tournament.

The special power card feature has previously been used in several invitational tournaments, but for the first time, this will be applied in the official BGMI competition.

The 64 squads, including 48 from Round 4 and 16 from Round 3, will be divided into four groups, each playing six matches in this Losers Bracket. The top four teams from each group will obtain a spot in the Semifinals.

Special power cards rule for BGIS Losers Bracket

There will be two cards: Finish and Position in the Losers Bracket. Each team can apply two cards once in their six matches. Here are the rules for using this feature:

  1. Teams have the option to select either a Position Card or a Finish Card.
  2. Choosing the Position Card will result in a 1.5x multiplier on their points for that match.
  3. Opting for the Finish Card will grant a 2x multiplier on their points for that match.
  4. Teams can use two cards only once in six matches.

With the inclusion of this rule, teams will play aggressively after applying their Finish card. While they will play cautiously and passively after using their Position card.

Participating teams in Losers Bracket

The organizer has not revealed the full list of participants, specifically the names of the 16 teams that have qualified for the Losers Bracket through the BGIS third round. These 48 teams have entered this phase from the Quarterfinals (Round 4):

  1. Nade Official
  2. Mici Esports
  3. SPY Esports
  4. BR Vintage
  5. Infamous Hackers
  6. Metal Wings
  7. Redemption Crew
  8. Fly Esports
  9. Rivalry Esports
  10. Team Invincible
  11. Team No Ones
  12. Crosskill Esports
  13. Team Psyche
  14. Team XSpark
  15. DMW Esports
  16. Trouble Makerz
  17. BR Titans
  18. Velocity Gaming
  19. Road To Glory
  20. 4Trouble Makerz
  21. Hyderabad Hydras
  22. Grind One Esports
  23. Stellar Titans
  24. Bloodrose Esports
  25. Burnx Official
  26. Numen Gaming
  27. Big Brother Esports
  28. Revenant Esports
  29. 7Habit
  30. Team Systummm
  31. Silly Esports
  32. Midwave Esports
  33. Great Esports
  34. ORB Esports
  35. Nest Esports
  36. Kerala Esports
  37. Loc Esports
  38. Dragon Esports
  39. ACID Esports
  40. Lucknow Giants
  41. Medal Esports
  42. Five Filter Esports
  43. Team SE4L
  44. Team Mayavi
  45. HUB Esports
  46. 1M Officials
  47. X7 Wolves
  48. Team Cruz

The BGIS Losers Bracket boasts many popular teams like Revenant, XSpark, and Numen Gaming. All 48 squads have been provided a second chance to prove themselves as they have failed in their previous stage to enter the Semifinals, where 16 teams have already claimed a spot through the fourth round.

The BGIS 2023 has a gigantic prize pool of rupees two crores and will conclude next month on October 15. The three-day Grand Finals will feature India's top 16 teams. The champion will be awarded ₹75 lakhs.

