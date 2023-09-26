Battlegrounds Mobile India

BGIS 2023 Losers Bracket: Number of teams, format, dates, schedule, and more

By Gametube
Modified Sep 26, 2023 16:58 IST
BGIS Losers Bracket starts on September 28 (Image via Sportskeeda)
The Losers Bracket of the BGIS 2023 is set to be played from September 28, where 64 teams from the previous stages will take on each other for the 16 slots in the Semifinals. The 65th to 80th-placed rosters from Round 3 and the bottom 48 from Round 4 will clash in this upcoming round. In fact, they have been given a special chance to earn a spot in the Semifinals.

During the Losers Bracket, there will be a total of four groups, each of which will see 16 squads. After the completion of six games for each group, the four best performing teams will seal their spot in the Semifinals, while the journey of the remaining squads will be wrapped up.

BGIS 2023 Losers Bracket teams

Krafton is yet to disclose the names of the 16 teams that have advanced from Round 3. The publisher is currently investigating some allegations against a few underdog teams for violating rules. Here are the 48 teams from the fourth round (Quarterfinals) that did not qualify for the India Series Semifinals and moved to the Losers Bracket.

  1. Nade Official
  2. Mici Esports
  3. SPY Esports
  4. BR Vintage
  5. Infamous Hackers
  6. Metal Wings
  7. Redemption Crew
  8. Fly Esports
  9. Rivalry Esports
  10. Team Invincible
  11. Team No Ones
  12. Crosskill Esports
  13. Team Psyche
  14. Team XSpark
  15. DMW Esports
  16. Trouble Makerz
  17. BR Titans
  18. Velocity Gaming
  19. Road To Glory
  20. 4Trouble Makerz
  21. Hyderabad Hydras
  22. Grind One Esports
  23. Stellar Titans
  24. Bloodrose Esports
  25. Burnx Official
  26. Numen Gaming
  27. Big Brother Esports
  28. Revenant Esports
  29. 7Habit
  30. Team Systummm
  31. Silly Esports
  32. Midwave Esports
  33. Great Esports
  34. ORB Esports
  35. Nest Esports
  36. Kerala Esports
  37. Loc Esports
  38. Dragon Esports
  39. ACID Esports
  40. Lucknow Giants
  41. Medal Esports
  42. Five Filter Esports
  43. Team SE4L
  44. Team Mayavi
  45. HUB Esports
  46. 1M Officials
  47. X7 Wolves
  48. Team Cruz

In this aforementioned list, thete are many well-known names who have failed to earn a seat in the BGIS Semifinals through the fourth round. Team XSpark, Velocity, Hyderabad Hydras, Numen, Revenant, and Medal are some of the most experienced squads in the BGMI scene. They will face a do-or-die situation at this stage.

Team XSpark and Numen had presented a dominant performance in Round 3 and 2, but both the seasoned lineups struggled a bit in Round 4. Their main objective will be to regain their ideal form and get a spot in the BGIS Semifinals. Revenant Esports and Velocity, currently led by two former teammates, Sensei and Punk, respectively, faltered in the previous round.

Apart from these experience clubs, several rising teams have faced a hard challenge in the BGIS Round 4. The event has already witnessed a number of unexpected results, such as the elimination of popular squads like GodLike Esports, Orangutan, and Entity.

