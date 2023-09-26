BGIS 2023 Losers Bracket: Number of teams, format, dates, schedule, and more

The Losers Bracket of the BGIS 2023 is set to be played from September 28, where 64 teams from the previous stages will take on each other for the 16 slots in the Semifinals. The 65th to 80th-placed rosters from Round 3 and the bottom 48 from Round 4 will clash in this upcoming round. In fact, they have been given a special chance to earn a spot in the Semifinals.

During the Losers Bracket, there will be a total of four groups, each of which will see 16 squads. After the completion of six games for each group, the four best performing teams will seal their spot in the Semifinals, while the journey of the remaining squads will be wrapped up.

BGIS 2023 Losers Bracket teams

Krafton is yet to disclose the names of the 16 teams that have advanced from Round 3. The publisher is currently investigating some allegations against a few underdog teams for violating rules. Here are the 48 teams from the fourth round (Quarterfinals) that did not qualify for the India Series Semifinals and moved to the Losers Bracket.

Nade Official Mici Esports SPY Esports BR Vintage Infamous Hackers Metal Wings Redemption Crew Fly Esports Rivalry Esports Team Invincible Team No Ones Crosskill Esports Team Psyche Team XSpark DMW Esports Trouble Makerz BR Titans Velocity Gaming Road To Glory 4Trouble Makerz Hyderabad Hydras Grind One Esports Stellar Titans Bloodrose Esports Burnx Official Numen Gaming Big Brother Esports Revenant Esports 7Habit Team Systummm Silly Esports Midwave Esports Great Esports ORB Esports Nest Esports Kerala Esports Loc Esports Dragon Esports ACID Esports Lucknow Giants Medal Esports Five Filter Esports Team SE4L Team Mayavi HUB Esports 1M Officials X7 Wolves Team Cruz

In this aforementioned list, thete are many well-known names who have failed to earn a seat in the BGIS Semifinals through the fourth round. Team XSpark, Velocity, Hyderabad Hydras, Numen, Revenant, and Medal are some of the most experienced squads in the BGMI scene. They will face a do-or-die situation at this stage.

Team XSpark and Numen had presented a dominant performance in Round 3 and 2, but both the seasoned lineups struggled a bit in Round 4. Their main objective will be to regain their ideal form and get a spot in the BGIS Semifinals. Revenant Esports and Velocity, currently led by two former teammates, Sensei and Punk, respectively, faltered in the previous round.

Apart from these experience clubs, several rising teams have faced a hard challenge in the BGIS Round 4. The event has already witnessed a number of unexpected results, such as the elimination of popular squads like GodLike Esports, Orangutan, and Entity.