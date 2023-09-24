BGIS 2023 Semifinals: All qualified teams from Round 4 revealed 

The thrilling Semifinals of the BGIS 2023 are slated to be played from October 4 to 7, during which India’s top 32 BGMI teams will collide for a spot in the Grand Finals. The four-day contest includes the top 16 squads each from the Quarterfinals (Round 4) and the Losers Bracket. Round 4 of the event was contested between 64 teams from September 21 to 24.

The Losers Bracket will take place from September 28 to October 1 with a total of 64 teams, including 16 from Round 3 and 48 from the Quarterfinals. After the end of this battle, the 16 star performers will be chosen for the Semifinals.

During the Semifinals, 32 teams will be seeded into four groups and will contest in a round-robin structure. The top 16 teams from the overall points table will progress to the nail-biting Grand Finals. A humongous prize pool of two crore INR will be distributed amongst the finalists based on their rankings in the ultimate stage.

Qualified teams for BGIS 2023 Semifinals from Round 4

Here are the 16 squads that have entered the Semifinals from Round 4:

Team Soul TWM Gaming Night Owls WSB Gaming Blind Esports Glitchx Reborn Gladiators Esports Autobotz Esports Team Insane Growing Strong OR Esports Titan FTW Marcos Gaming Gods Reign Brave Esports 4 Aggressive Man

BGIS Round 4 overview

Team Soul showcased a remarkable performance during the BGIS Round 4. In fact, the Omega-led powerhouse have presented an eye-catching show in both their previous stages. TWM Gaming, an underdog lineup, played admirably in the fourth round and were the second-best squad in their group.

Blind Esports, who were in Group B of Round 4, maintained their top-tier status by occupying the prime spot. The team, led by Manya, have been in an emphatic form for a long time. Gladiators Esports, the undisputed champion of the BGMS 2023, were third in their group.

Team Insane came out on top in Group D after demonstrating their ability. Growing Strong had a scintillating run in Round 4, showing their strength against some experienced opponents. OR Esports, led by star player, Jelly, came third in this group along with maintaining their consistency.

In Group D, Marcos Gaming ensured the first position to their name. Gods Reign displayed a strong run in this group as well. Brave Esports and 4Aggressive were third and fourth, respectively.