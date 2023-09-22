Team Soul, Blind, and Gladiators Esports qualify for BGIS 2023 Semifinals

With the conclusion of Day 2 of the BGIS Round 4, Team Soul, Blind, and Gladiators Esports have earned a position in the Semifinals. Group A and B of Round 4 have played their six matches in the first two days of this phase. The top four squads from each group have sealed a spot in the Semifinals, while the remaining teams have entered the Losers Bracket. Group B and C of this round will play on Day 3 and 4.

Team Soul captured the dominant position in Group A after displaying their power in this round. They used a passive approach on Day 1, but switched to a dominant mode on Day 2. TWM, Night Owls, and WSB were in the second, third, and fourth places, respectively, in this group.

Blind Esports and Gladiators were placed in Group B of this round. Both the experienced lineups played mesmerisingly and ensured their place in the Semifinals. Glitchx Reborn and Autobotz from this group also reached the Semifinals. While some popular teams like XSpark, Velocity, and Hyderabad Hydras were also part of this group, they were relegated to the Losers Bracket.

Team Soul, Blind, and Gladiators Esports’ performance in BGIS Round 4

Group A and B overall scoreboard (Image via Sportskeeda)

In Group A, Team Soul accumulated a total of 106 points and 39 eliminations. The Omega-led roster notched up three Chicken Dinners and was the only squad that amassed more than 100 points in this group. Their star athletes - Akshat, Neyo, and Hector - did an amazing job and helped his lineup get a seat in the BGIS Semifinals.

After their first three matches on Day 1, the side was fourth with fourth with 38 points. They put up an outstanding performance on Day 2, adding 68 points to their tally there.

In Group B, Blind Esports started dominating from the start and remained in the top spot until the very end. The Manya-led roster also amassed 106 points with the help of two Chicken Dinners. The crew focused primarily on playing aggressively throughout their six matches as they picked up a total of 64 eliminations in the BGIS Round 4.

Gladiators Esports were third in Group B with 76 points, including 32 kills. The squad, led by Destro, had a steady run on both days. They achieved one Chicken Dinners in this process. The star roster recently lifted the coveted trophy in the BGMS Season 2, and will aim to do the same in the BGIS 2023.