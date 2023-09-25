Numen and Revenant Esports move to BGIS 2023 Losers Bracket 

Revenant Esports and Numen Gaming could not maintain a good consistency in Round 4 of the BGIS 2023. These experienced squads didn't grab a spot in the top 4 in their group and will now have to contest in the Losers Bracket. Both teams were in Group C, and competed in six matches across Day 3 and 4 of this round.

Numen Gaming missed a spot in the Semifinals by only three points. The Avi-led lineup gained sixth position with 52 points. Revenant, which features star athletes such as MJ, Sensei, and Fierce, were eliminated earlier in a few matches. They posted a total of 50 points and claimed eighth spot in the overall standings.

The top four performers from each group have occupied a spot in the Semifinals, while the rest will play in the BGIS Losers Bracket. Marcos Gaming earned first place in Group C with 74 points. Gods Reign, another top-tier squad, grabbed second position with 67 points. Meanwhile, Brave and 4 Aggressive Man were the two inexperienced lineups that achieved their seats in the Semifinals.

Numen and Revenant performance in BGIS Round 4

Numen Gaming got off to a slow start of third fourth round as the side was knocked out earlier in the first two games. They then made a much-needed comeback in their third match on September 23 and ended up in ninth place with 22 point after three matches. The squad tried their best in their last three games on September 24, but only managed 29 points there. Their star athlete and IGL, Avi, also did a 1 vs 4 clutch against 7Habit in the sixth encounter. Unfortunately, the side ranked sixth with 52 points, including 32 eliminations.

Numen Gaming had a fabulous run in the third round, where they was the third best team in their group. Their players, ClutchGod, Rexx, Avi, Gill, and Savitar demonstrated their class there. During their upcoming matches in the Losers Bracket, the superstar lineup will aim to earn a spot in the BGIS Semifinals.

Revenant Esports was eighth with 26 points after their initial three matches. The Sensei-led lineup could not last long in any of their three games on Day 3 as they claimed only five position points. The squad failed to improve their ranking on Day 4 and remained in eighth place with 50 points after six games.

Revenant Esports will have to make a great comeback in the Losers Bracket to survive in the BGIS 2023. Many famous squads like XSpark, Hyderabar Hydras, and Velocity have already relegated to this phase.