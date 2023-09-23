BGIS 2023: Team XSpark, Velocity Gaming, and Hyderabad Hydras move to Losers Bracket 

Team XSpark, Velocity Gaming, and Hyderabad Hydras were relegated to the Losers Bracket of the Battlegrounds Mobile India Series (BGIS) 2023 after failing to occupy a spot in the top 4 in Round 4. They were part of Group B during the fourth round, where they played a total of six matches. These seasoned squads faced a hard challenge in this phase.

In the fourth round, the country's top 64 teams have been divided into four groups. Days 1 and 2 saw Groups A and B compete in their six games, with the top 4 from each group clinching a spot in the Semi-finals. Meanwhile, the 5th to 16th ranked squads have been selected for the Losers Bracket. Blind, Glitchx Reborn, Gladiators, and Autobotz were the top four teams that grabbed their seats in the Semi-finals.

Team XSpark, Hyderabad Hydras, and Velocity Gaming performance overview in Round 4 of BGIS 2023

Team XSpark came sixth in Round 4 (Image via BGMI)

Team XSpark's performance has been marked by inconsistency, with both ups and downs evident in the fourth round of play. On the first day, they accumulated a mere seven points, placing them 15th. However, the second day saw them make a significant leap, climbing 11 places to secure sixth place.

Despite their commendable efforts, garnering 39 points across three matches, they were unable to secure a spot in the top four.

Under the leadership of their star player, Punk, Velocity Gaming had a relatively average showing in Round 4, finishing in 10th place with a total of 36 points. They began Day 1 in ninth, having earned 17 points, and managed to accrue an additional 19 points on Day 2. Unfortunately, this performance wasn't enough to secure them a direct qualification to the BGIS Semifinals.

Hyderabad Hydras ranked 13th in Round 4 (Image via BGMI)

Hyderabad Hydras, another veteran organization, endured a tumultuous showing, ultimately finishing 13th. The team amassed a total of 25 points, of which only six came from placement, indicating their struggle to stay in the game.

The BGIS Losers Bracket, set to take place from September 28 to October 1, will witness fierce competition among 64 teams, including 16 organizations from Round 3. These teams will be evenly distributed into four groups, each comprising 16 squads. However, only the top four from each group will obtain a spot in the BGIS Semifinals, while the remaining teams will face elimination.