BGIS 2023 Losers Bracket Day 2 Group A: Overall standings, qualified teams for Semifinals, and match-wise highlights 

Team Mayavi clinched the prime position with 109 points in Group A of the BGIS Losers Bracket (LB). Midwave Esports, too, presented an outstanding showing throughout this stage and achieved second place with 106.5 points. Both the top two teams bagged two Chicken Dinners each.

Numen Gaming, led by Avi, stood in third position with 70 points despite not getting any Chicken Dinners. Nest Esports claimed the fourth spot to their name with 66.5 points. These best four squads from Group A have been selected for the BGIS Semifinals.

Team Psyche, Nade Official, DO OR DIE, and TWOB tried their best but couldn't take a seat in the upcoming phase. Gujarat Tigers, a seasoned squad, also failed to qualify for the Semifinals as they came 10th in the table with 46.5 points.

BGIS LB Group A scoreboard

Team Mayavi had a superb run in Group A (Image via BGMI)

Qualified teams for Semifinals

Team Mayavi Midwave Esports Numen Gaming Nest Esports

Match 4 - Erangel

Team Mayavi maintained their momentum in the day opener, winning an emphatic 33-point Chicken Dinner. Their athletes, Blaxx, Legit, and Thunder picked up six, five, and five frags to their respective names.

Numen Gaming, too, had an excellent start, grabbing 16 points, including six kills. Midwave Esports and Nade Official captured 15 and 14 points, respectively. TWOB, Do Or Die, and Gujarat Tigers got off to an average beginning, claiming 11, 10, and eight points, respectively.

Match 5 - Miramar

Midwave Esports put on a thrilling performance in their second-last game of the BGIS LB. They pulled off a massive 43-point victory while applying their Finish Card. Gujarat Tigers presented a great comeback, taking 20 points.

DMW Esports and BR Vintage obtained 17 and 16 important points, respectively. Team Mayavi (11) played passively after losing two of their members earlier. Numen Gaming was eliminated by Gujarat Tigers with four points.

Overall results of Group A after six games (Image via BGMI)

Match 6 - Sanhok

DO OR DIE won their last match of the BGIS LB with 24 points. Team Psyche and Nade Official snatched 17 points each, while Nest Esports gained 13 points there. Avi's healing battle strategy helped Numen Gaming claim 12 important points. TWOB and Gujarat Tigers managed ten and nine points, respectively.