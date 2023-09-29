BGIS 2023 Losers Bracket Day 2 Group B: Overall scoreboard, qualified teams for Semifinals, and highlights 

Big Brother Esports achieved first rank in Group B of the BGIS Losers Bracket after the conclusion of their respective six matches. They gained a total of 112.5 points and two Chicken Dinners in this stage. Team Systummm, an inexperienced lineup, grabbed second place with 100 points. Medal Esports, a tier 1 team, acquired the third position with 82 points.

Lucknow Giants captured the fourth spot with 81 points without any Chicken Dinner. These top four squads have secured their position in the BGIS Semifinals. Velocity Gaming, a popular club, did not perform well in this crucial round and was unfortunately eliminated from the grand tournament.

LOC and Hindustan Gaming, who delivered an impressive performance in the initial stages, held fifth and sixth positions, respectively, in the Losers Bracket. Team SE4L scored only 54 points despite clinching a massive 41-point Chicken Dinner in the fifth game. Team VST and Cruz ended up in 14th and 16th places, respectively.

BGIS Losers Bracket Group B overall standings

Big Brother Esports emerged as the top performer in Group B. (Image via BGMI)

Qualified teams for Semifinals:

Big Brother Esports Team Systummm Medal Esports Lucknow Giants

Match 4 - Erangel

Team Systummm conquered a huge 39-point Chicken Dinner while using their Finish Card. Their player, Yash2OP, claimed five important eliminations for his squad. Velocity Gaming and Big Brother showed a great start to the day, securing 17 points each.

Lucknow Giant faltered in their last fight but managed to secure 15 points. Hindustan Gaming and LOC Esports gained 12 and 10 points, respectively. Medal Esports was eliminated in an early fight with just three points.

Match 5 - Miramar

Team SE4L used their Finish Card and displayed a dominant run in their penultimate match of the BGIS LB, grabbing a mammoth 41-point victory. 7Shore Esports also delivered a scintillating performance, claiming 26 points.

Team Systummm yet again managed 17 impressive points, while Hindustan Gaming and Velocity Gaming achieved 16 points each. Medal Esports once again faced a hard challenge and got only two points.

Group B overall leaderboard (Image via BGMI)

Match 6 - Erangel

Big Brother maintained their strong performance in their end battle of the BGIS LB. The lineup took their second Chicken Dinners with 26 points. Team Systummm and Lucknow Giants had another brilliant game, adding 19 and 16 points to their respective names.

Medal Esports showed some resistance after two bad matches and earned 11 points. Velocity Gaming accumulated nine points, while LOC ensured six points.