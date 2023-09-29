Battlegrounds Mobile India

BGIS 2023 Losers Bracket Day 2: Teams, livestream, schedule, Day 1 results, and how to watch 

By GT Gaming
Modified Sep 29, 2023 07:41 IST
Day 2 of BGIS LB will be conducted on September 29 (Image via BGMI)
On Day 2 of the BGIS Losers Bracket, the first three fixtures will feature Group B teams, while the remaining three will focus on Group A. Both contingents took part in half of their matches on the first day. At the end of six games, the best four lineups from each group will be awarded a spot in the Semifinals. In total, four groups of 16 teams each will contest in this stage.

With the inclusion of special power cards in the BGIS LB, spectators are bound to witness a riveting showcase. After Day 1, Team Mayavi stood first in Group A, while Medal Esports came out on top in Group B.

Participating teams on Day 2 of BGIS Losers Bracket

The teams mentioned below are currently competing in their LB matches.

Group A

  1. Nade Officials
  2. Numen Gaming
  3. Team Psyche
  4. BR Vintage
  5. DMW Esports
  6. Midwave Esports
  7. Five Filter Esports
  8. Team Mayavi
  9. Redemption Crew
  10. Nest Esports
  11. Team Invincible
  12. CrossKill Esports
  13. TWOB
  14. Gujarat Tigers
  15. Do or Die
  16. UK07

Group B

  1. LOC Esports
  2. Lucknow Giants
  3. Big Brother Esports
  4. Team Systumm
  5. Medal Esports
  6. Velocity Gaming
  7. Great Esports
  8. Team S4EL
  9. Team Fly Esports
  10. 1M Officials
  11. Stellar Titans
  12. Team CRUZ
  13. 7Shore Esports
  14. Team VST
  15. Team T7S
  16. Hindustan Gaming

Day 2 schedule

Today, Group B teams will play their fourth game at 1:30 pm, having contested their first three matches of the BGIS LB on Thursday. Meanwhile, Group A will kick off its day opener at 3:45 pm. Jio Cinema and Krafton Esports India's YouTube channel will broadcast these matches live in Hindi and English.

  • Match 1 - Group B (1:30 pm)
  • Match 2 - Group B (2:15 pm)
  • Match 3 - Group B (3:00 pm)
  • Match 4 - Group A (3:45 pm)
  • Match 5 - Group A (4:32 pm)
  • Match 6 - Group A (5:16 pm)

BGIS LB Day 1 results

Following the conclusion of Group A’s three fixtures, Team Mayavi amassed an impressive 57 points with the help of one Chicken Dinner. Right beneath them, Nest Esports stood second with 48 points. Midwave, who stumbled in the first match, roared back with a strong performance in the other two fixtures and finished third with 46 points. Veterans Numen Gaming rounded out the top five with 38 points.

In Group B, Medal Esports retained the first rank with 66 points, with Big Brother and Lucknow Giants standing second and third with 53.5 and 49, respectively. LOC Esports had a decent run, claiming fourth place with 39 points. A little further down, Velocity Gaming secured seventh place with 22.5 points.

