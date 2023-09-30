BGIS 2023 Losers Bracket Day 3: Teams, livestream, schedule, and where to watch

On Day 3 of the Battlegrounds Mobile India Series (BGIS) Losers Bracket, Groups C and D will participate in three matches each. These groups will play the remaining matches of this stage on October 1, 2023. The top four teams from each group in this phase will get a ticket to the Semifinals, which starts on October 4, 2023.

Well-known teams like Revenant, Hyderabad Hydras, Enigma, and Team XSpark will play their first three matches on September 30, 2023. These teams will be looking to dominate and secure a spot in the next stage of the tournament.

Day 3 participants of BGIS Losers Bracket

Here are the teams that will start their BGIS Losers Bracket campaign on September 30, 2023:

Group C

Dragon Esports BurnX Officials Revenant Esports 7Habit Trouble Makers Silly Esports Road to Glory Metal Wings Hyderabad Hydras Grind One Esports X7 Wolves Team No Ones Team GWL NFEXFFR Esports CS Esports Team Empire

Group D

Hub Esports Rivalry Esports Bloodrose Esports Kerela Esports Claw Esports Dsync Esports Team INS Enigma Gaming Mici Esports ACID Esports Team XSpark SPY Esports Infamous Hackers BR Titans 4Trouble Maker ORB Esports

Losers Bracket Day 3 schedule and where to watch

The first match of the Losers Bracket Day 3 will begin at 1:30 pm. Group C teams will take each other on in the first, second, and third matches. The first Group D match will kick off at 3:45 pm.

Fans can watch the BGIS Losers Bracket live on YouTube (Krafton India Esports channel) and Jio Cinema.

Here is the map schedule for the day:

Match 1 - Group C (1:30 pm)

Match 2 - Group C (2:15 pm)

Match 3 - Group C (3:00 pm)

Match 4 - Group D (3:45 pm)

Match 5 - Group D (4:32 pm)

Match 6 - Group D (5:16 pm)

Teams to watch out for

In Group C, Sensei-led Revenant Esports will aim to start Day 3 well. Their roster features accomplished players like Fierce, MJ, Sensei, and Apollo. Hyderabad Hydras, BurnX, and CS Esports are expected to be some of the top performers in the BGIS Losers Bracket.

In Group D, Team XSpark and Enigma Gaming will hope to make a comeback. Both squads had kicked off their BGIS run on a high note but faced difficult challenges in the fourth round. Meanwhile, underdogs ACID and Bloodrose showcased impressive performances in rounds 2 and 3.