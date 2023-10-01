BGIS 2023 Losers Bracket Day 4 Group D: Overall standings, qualified teams for Semifinals, highlights, and more

Team XSpark improved their performance on Day 4 of the BGIS Losers Bracket to top the overall scoreboard in Group D. Despite not conquering any WWCD, the Pukar-led lineup amassed 86 points in six games. Enigma Gaming, another experienced crew, performed consistently to clinch second place with 72.5 points. Meanwhile, Blooderose Esports, who were ninth after Day 3, made a massive leap to third place after claiming a mammoth 43-point victory in their fifth game today.

Mici Esports took fourth place with 65 points. With this, the top four lineups have sealed their spots in the BGIS Semifinals.

Kerala Esports and 4Trouble Makerz missed out by just three and four points, respectively. Infamous Hackers and ACID Esports were also unable to make it into the top four despite securing a Chicken Dinner each. ORB Esports displayed an improved performance today and climbed to 10th with 50 points.

BGIS Losers Bracket Group D Day 4 results

Team XSpark and Enigma performed well in Group D of the Losers Bracket (Image via BGMI)

Qualified teams for the Semifinals

Team XSpark Enigma Gaming Bloodrose Esports Mici Esports

Match 4 - Erangel

Bloodrose Esports had a phenomenal start to the day, clinching a massive 43-point Chicken Dinner. They used their Finish Card to help them move up in the overall standings. Mici Esports also applied their Finish Card in the game and earned 30 points. Kerala and Team XSpark garnered 15 points each, while Rivalry and Enigma took 13 and 10 points, respectively.

Match 5 - Miramar

Infamous Hackers emerged victorious in the second-last battle of the BGIS LB with 20 points. Team XSpark put on a much-needed performance, ensuring 23 important points. Pukar and Sarang, from their lineup, obtained six and five kills, respectively. Enigma Gaming also played well, accumulating 17 points. 4Trouble Maker and ORB earned 11 and 10 points, respectively.

Overall points table of Group D (Image via BGMI)

Match 6 - Erangel

ORB Esports dominated the end encounter of the BGIS Losers Bracket with a huge 35-point Chicken Dinner. From the squad, Lynchorb eliminated 14 enemies during the battle. Rivalry Esports and 4Trouble Maker added 26 and 23 points to their respective accounts.

Team XSpark, too, did well in their last match, scoring 18 points. Mici and Claw stole eight points each, while Enigma and Bloodrose were eliminated earlier.