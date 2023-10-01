BGIS 2023 Losers Bracket Day 4: Groups, schedule, Day 3 results, and more

The Losers Bracket Day 4 of the BGIS 2023 is set to kick off at 1 pm, where Groups C and D will contest their remaining games. The group stage will conclude today with the best four from each contingent cementing their positions in the Semifinals. On September 30, Nfexffr Esports, Revenant, and 7Habit delivered a great show in Group C.

Meanwhile, Group D witnessed impressive performances from ACID Esports, Enigma, and HUB. Popular outfit Team XSpark had a modest showing in their first three games of the BGIS LB and stood seventh in their group with 30 points and 17 eliminations.

BGIS Losers Bracket Day 4 groups

These two groups will resume their Losers Bracket run on Sunday.

Group C

Dragon Esports BurnX Officials Revenant Esports 7Habit Trouble Makers Silly Esports Road to Glory Metal Wings Hyderabad Hydras Grind One Esports X7 Wolves Team No Ones Team GWL NFEXFFR Esports CS Esports Team Empire

Group D

Hub Esports Rivalry Esports Bloodrose Esports Kerela Esports Claw Esports Dsync Esports Team INS Enigma Gaming Mici Esports ACID Esports Team XSpark SPY Esports Infamous Hackers BR Titans 4Trouble Maker ORB Esports

Day 4 schedule for BGIS LB

Group D will play the day opener today at 1:30 PM, while Group C will kick off proceedings at 3:45 pm.

Match 1 - Group D (1:30 pm)

Match 2 - Group D (2:15 pm)

Match 3 - Group D (3 pm)

Match 4 - Group C (3:45 pm)

Match 5 - Group C (4:32 pm)

Match 6 - Group C (5:16 pm)

What happened on Day 3?

In Group C, Nfexffr Esports struggled in the first two fixtures but impressed with a resurgent performance in the third battle. The underdog roster had a total of 48 points, including 31 finishes. Revenant Esports had a fine run in the first and second encounters of their BGIS LB, while 7Habit (45) and Team Empire (38) grabbed third and fourth places, respectively. On the other hand, Hyderabad Hydras was the worst-performing squad yesterday despite boasting experienced players.

In Group D, ACID Esports bagged the dominant spot with 44 points after the third game. Enigma Gaming, led by Owais, played brilliantly on Saturday and ensured 44 points despite not scoring any Chicken Dinners. HUB Esports also got off to a flying start, claiming third place with 41 points. Further down, Team XSpark gained eight, fifteen, and seven points in their first, second, and third games, respectively.