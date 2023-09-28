BGIS 2023 Losers Bracket Group A Day 1: Overall standings, match-wise highlights, and more

After the conclusion of Day 1 of the BGIS Losers Bracket (LB), Team Mayavi emerged as the top performer with 57 points and one Chicken Dinner in Group A. The side delivered a magnificent performance in the third game, propelling them to the prime spot. Nest Esports' steady performance helped them finish second with 48 points.

Midwave captured the third spot with 46 points following their stunning gameplay in the second and third games of the BGIS LB Day 1. Five Filter stood in fourth position with 40 points, while Numen Gaming came sixth with 38 points.

TWOB had a mediocre performance, scoring 24 points at an average of eight. Gujarat Tigers, a well-known lineup, had a poor day as they ensured only 9.5 points. UK07 looked under pressure and scored a single point today.

BGIS Losers Bracket Group A Day 1 results

Team Mayavi holds first rank after three matches in Group A (Image via BGMI)

Match 1 - Erangel

The opening game belonged to Nest Esports, who took a brilliant 35-point Chicken Dinner. Their players, Ryzen and Malikuns, took ten and six kills, respectively. Team Psyche also had a lucrative start, clinching 18 important points.

Nade Officials, who used their Finish Card in this battle, gained 15 points. Team Mayavi and TWOB claimed 10 points each. Numen Gaming had a modest beginning as the Avi-led squad scored 5 points thanks to ClutchGod’s three kills.

Match 2 - Miramar

Midwave Esports, who had a dramatic run in the first game, made an emphatic return and conquered the Chicken Dinner with 26 points. Five Filter Esports put on a fantastic performance and plundered 21 points.

DMW Esports and Team Mayavi achieved 14 points each. Numen Gaming was eliminated with nine points. Gujarat Tigers, who used their Position Card, was knocked out earlier with one and a half points.

Group A overall ranking after Losers Bracket Day 1 (Image via BGMI)

Match 3 - Erangel

Team Mayavi used their Finish Card and notched up a 33-point victory in their last game of the BGIS LB Day 1. Blaxx from the roster eliminated five enemies. Numen Gaming used their Position Card and managed 24 points thanks to Savitar’s six frags.

Midwave Gaming had another excellent game, securing 20 important points. Five Filter and TWOB obtained 12 and 10 points, respectively. Gujarat Tigers garnered six points there.