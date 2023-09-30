BGIS 2023 Losers Bracket Group C Day 3: Overall standings, match-wise overview, and more

On Day 3 of the BGIS Losers Bracket, Nfexffr Esports bagged first rank in Group C after the end of half of their total matches. The team collected 48 points with 41 coming from the third game. Revenant Esports was only a point behind them in second place.

7Habit had a uniform performance today, ending the day in third place with 45 points. Team Empire (38) and CS Esports (31) are in fifth and sixth respectively.

BurnX Official was impressive in the second game but was eliminated early in their remaining two encounters of BGIS LB Day 3. Similarly, Road To Glory had a superb run in the first game but they failed in the other two battles.

Dragon Esports and X7 Wolves came 12th and 13th with 11 points each. Hyderabad Hyderabad, an experienced crew struggled on Saturday. The Joker-led roster accumulated only four points in their three matches.

BGIS Losers Bracket Day 3 Group C results

Revenant holds second place after three matches (Image via BGMI)

Match 1 - Erangel

Revenant Esports contested technically and took several right turns to win the first game with 26 important points. Fierce and Apollo from their lineup eliminated four enemies each.

Road To Glory and Team Empire too had a nice opening, managing 22 and 16 points, respectively. Team GWL (13), CS Esports (12), and Trouble Makerz (10) had a good showing in this match as well. Hyderabad Hydras didn’t start their campaign on a positive note, failing to score any points.

Match 2 - Miramar

In the last few circles of the second encounter, BurnX Official displayed amazing gameplay and pulled off a fine 26-point victory. Team Empire had another fabulous game, ensuring 18 impressive points.

Revenant and 7Habit got 15 points each, while CS Esports claimed 11 points. Hyderabad Hydras gained only a point in their first Miramar game of BGMI LB.

Group C scoreboard after Day 3 (Image via BGMI)

Match 3 - Erangel

Nfexffr Esports used their Finish Card on the right time as they conquered the Chicken Dinner with 41 points and bounced back in the overall standings.

7Habit delivered a stunning show to grab 24 points. Team No Ones and Trouble Makerz snatched 18 points each from this match.

Revenant Esports, who applied their Position Card, gained six points as the squad was eliminated by Silly Esports. Hyderabad Hydras failed to improve their performance in their end game of BGIS LB Day 3.