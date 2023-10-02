BGIS 2023 Losers Bracket Group C: Overall standings, qualified teams for Semifinals, and more

Sensei-led team Revenant Esports grabbed the first rank in Group C of the BGIS 2023 Losers Bracket on October 1. This squad's star-studded lineup saw an emphatic start to this phase and maintained their uniform rhythm throughout all six matches. They have registered 102 points on the scoreboard, a testament to their top-level gameplay. Team Empire’s impressive consistency led them to secure a second position with 90.5 points on Day 4.

Trouble Makerz and CS Esports captured third and fourth places with 81 and 79 points, respectively. Group C’s top four squads have acquired their slots for the BGIS Semifinals. Nfexffr Esports, who were in the lead after this stage's first three games, have fallen to the fourth spot with 76 points. 7Habit got 73 points from six matches and missed their second chance to reach the Semifinals.

Hyderabad Hydras got off to a poor start to the BGIS Losers Bracket as they picked up only four points on Day 3. But the team came into their natural form on the following day and have moved up from 16th to seventh place with 58 points. However, this Joker-led squad has been eliminated from the India Series event. Burnx Officials came eighth with 44 points and one Chicken Dinner on Day 4.

BGIS Losers Bracket Group C results

Revenant Esports dominated Group C of Losers Bracket (Image via BGMI)

Qualified teams for Semifinals

Revenant Team Empire Trouble Makerz CS Esports

Match 4 - Erangel

Hyderabad Hydras played well in this game and grabbed 28 points, even though they failed to win it. This game went to Trouble Makerz, who clinched a 20-point Chicken Dinner. CS Esports and Revenant Esports scored 24 and 22 points, respectively. Apollo from Revenant was the top individual athlete in this match with seven kills. Leeoyt and Ranadip from CS Esports took six frags each.

Match 5 - Miramar

Nfexffr Esports bagged their second victory with 23 points. Team Empire used their Position Card and collected 27.5 important points. CS Esports once again impressed fans by claiming 21 points in this game. Revenant added 15 points to their leaderboard. Hyderabad Hydras was knocked out with one point. BurnX and Road To Glory were unable to gain any points in this match.

Losers Bracket Group C overall standings (Image via BGMI)

Match 6 - Erangel

Team Empire emerged victorious in the last battle of the BGIS Losers Bracket with 24 points. Hyderabad Hydras tried their hardest and accumulated 25 points thanks to Joker’s performance. Revenant and Trouble Makerz also delivered a fine performance in this match to collect 18 and 17 points, respectively. 7Habit managed to obtain only 12 position points.