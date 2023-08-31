BGIS 2023 Round 1 Day 1: Map order, schedule, when and where to watch

Day 1 of the BGIS 2023 Online Qualifiers Round 1 is about to start in a few hours. This round features a total of 2048 teams from the In-Game Qualifiers. These squads have been split into 128 groups, with each consisting of 16 teams. A total of three matches are scheduled for each team in Round 1, and some of the matches will be livestreamed on YouTube and Jio Cinema.

On August 31, the matches of Group 1 and 2 will be broadcast at 1 pm IST. The top three squads from each group will advance to the subsequent round. Apart from that, the 96 best-ranked squads from the overall standings will also be selected for the second round.

BGIS Round 1 Day 1 schedule

Here is the map order of the six games that will be streamed live on Krafton India Esports' YouTube channel and Jio Cinema.

Match 1 - Erangel - Group 1 (1:30 pm)

Match 2 - Miramar - Group 1 (2:15 pm)

Match 3 - Sanhok - Group 1 (3 pm)

Match 4 - Erangel - Group 2 (3:45 pm)

Match 5 - Miramar - Group 2 (4:30 pm)

Match 6 - Sanhok - Group 2 (5:15 pm)

The organizer will reveal the names of the competing teams during the livestream. The first three games will be contested by Group 1, while the remaining three will be played by Group 2. The opening battle of the first round is scheduled on Erangel at 1:30 pm, and the day will wrap up with the last game in Sanhok at around 6 pm.

Every team will aim to kick off their first round on a confident note. As only three matches are planned for each squad, all the 2048 teams will have to play carefully.

In the second round of the BGIS, the qualified teams will join the bottom 32 of The Grind Finals. Numerous reputed squads such as GodLike, OR, Orangutan, and Revenant have entered the next round, and the 32 top squads of The Grind have already jumped into Round 3.

Excitement is at an all-time high as many fan-favorite teams have made it to the BGIS Round 1 and 2. The BGMI tournament, boasting a ₹2 crore prize pool, will run for approximately two months, with many exciting stages and competitions. The Grand Finale will also be contested in a LAN format in front of a live audience.