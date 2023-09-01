BGIS 2023 Round 1 Day 2: Overall standings, qualified teams, highlights, and more

Day 2 of the BGIS 2023 Round 1 wrapped up on Friday, with many teams reaching the next stage. However, the organizers only livestreamed the Group 39 and 42 matches today. A total of 2,048 teams have participated in Round 1, during which they have been divided into 128 groups with 16 squads each. This first stage will run until Sunday, September 3.

Popular names like Team XSpark and Numen Gaming have contested in this round, managing to advance to Round 2 of this BGIS Online Qualifiers after delivering astonishing performances.

BGIS 2023 Online Qualifiers Round 1 Day 2 overview

Group 39 results

Team XSpark came second in Group 39 (Image via BGMI)

Qualified teams for Round 2

Team MD Team XSpark Generation X

Team MD occupied the first position in Group 39 with 62 points and 32 eliminations on Day 2. This squad didn’t win any Chicken Dinners, but their consistent results throughout the three matches led them to capture the leading spot.

Team XSpark, led by Pukar, was the second-best team in their group with 54 points after registering an average of 18 points per game. This experienced crew emerged victorious in their first game of Day 2, which was held on the Erangel map. They also managed to obtain 24 points in their last two matches.

Round 1 Group 39 overall standings (Image via BGMI)

Generation X ensured third place with 41 points after clinching the second game. They scored only one point in match three, but their great runs in the first two matches helped them obtain a position in the BGIS Round 2. IntxFurious fell short of qualifying for the next stage by four points despite winning their third Day 2 game with 25 points.

Group 42 results

Numen Gaming dominated in Group 42 (Image via BGMI)

Qualified teams for Round 2

Numen Gaming Team Alex Team LX

Numen Gaming, led by Avi, dominated their competition in Group 42 and earned first place with 93 points at Day 2's end. Their star lineup notched up the first two matches in emphatic fashion and also exhibited a stunning run in their last battle. Team Alex is behind them with 41 points after winning the Sanhok game. Team LX achieved the third position with 33 points without winning any games.

Group 42 leaderboard (Image via BGMI)

Team NRG and Falcons claimed the fourth and fifth spots with 27 points, respectively. Demon Kila Esports was the worst performer in this group on Day 2 of this BGIS event, scoring only two points from three games.