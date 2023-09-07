BGIS 2023 Round 2 Day 1: Schedule, map order, format, and how to watch 

Day 1 of the Battlegrounds Mobile India Series (BGIS) 2023 Online Qualifiers Round 2 kicks off on September 7. There will be a total of 512 participants, comprising 480 teams from the first round and the 33rd- to 64th-ranked squads from The Grind. These teams are divided into 32 groups, with each set to play three matches.

A total of seven teams from each group, i.e., 224 squads from Round 2, will secure their passage to the next round of the BGIS. Taking place from September 7 to 10, this will be a vital phase for each participant.

Schedule, map order, and format of the BGIS 2023 Online Qualifiers Round 2

Krafton has scheduled three matches for each of the 32 groups in the second round. On the first day, the matches will be broadcast live on Krafton India Esports' YouTube channel and Jio Cinema at the following times:

Match 1- Erangel - Group 1 - 01:30 PM

Match 2 - Miramar - Group 1- 02:15 PM

Match 3 - Sanhok - Group 1 - 03:00 PM

Match 4 - Erangel - Group 2 - 03:45 PM

Match 5 - Miramar - Group 2 - 04:30 PM

Match 6 - Sanhok - Group 2 - 05:15 PM

During the initial phases of BGIS 2023, Krafton took action against approximately 180 teams for rule violations. These teams were either involved in Ringing or were found to be in violation of the rules set by the tournament organizers.

The second round will feature many well-known teams like GodLike Esports, Orangutan, Velocity Gaming, Reckoning Esports, OR Esports, and others. They will face off against some of the most promising emerging talent in the circuit. GodLike Esports, who has faced many challenges in recent months, will aim for a comeback.

Orangutan Gaming, the runners-up in BGMI Master Series Season 2, will be eager to maintain their momentum in the BGIS. Revenant Esports, led by BGMI veteran Sensei, will also look to regain their form as they have stumbled in a few tournaments. Velocity Gaming, who recently made a commendable comeback in the BGMS S2, will try to do their best in the three matches they have to play.

Team XSpark, Numen Gaming, Team Insane, and Enigma Gaming, who asserted their dominance in Round 1 of the Open Qualifiers, will be eager to continue their steady progress in the second round.