BGIS 2023 Round 2 Day 2: Teams, schedule, map order, and how to watch

The second day of the BGIS 2023 Round 2 is about to commence, and the remaining matches of Groups 6 and 7 will be conducted. A total of 32 groups will compete during this round of the four-day contest. Krafton will host six games for each group in the second round, and the top seven squads from each group will gain a seat in Round 3.

Two popular squads, Numen Gaming and Orangutan, had a magnificent showing on Day 1. You can watch the second day of Round 2 on Krafton Esports India's YouTube channel and Jio Cinema at 1 pm.

BGIS 2023 Round 2 Day 2 schedule and teams

Here is the map order of Groups 6 and 7 for Day 2.

Match 1 - Erangel - Group 7 (1:27 pm)

Match 2 - Miramar - Group 7 (2:15 pm)

Match 3 - Sanhok - Group 7 (3 pm)

Match 4 - Vikendi - Group 6 (3:45 pm)

Match 5 - Miramar - Group 6 (4:32 pm)

Match 6 - Erangel - Group 6 (5:16 pm)

Group 6 participants

Numen Gaming Skulltz Esports Nameless Crew Blood Bashers Titanftw Villains Team Executors Managers Of Destruction Stellar Titans 4 Roaring Lions Team Bot4s Ttrxindia Error 4 Zods ZODXOFFICIAL 4 Dominator

Numen Gaming got off to a phenomenal start as the Avi-led squad secured 54 points on the board. Their players, ClutchGod and Rex, had impressive individual outings on Day 1. Skulltz Esports and Nameless Crew also had a stellar performance yesterday and will concentrate on maintaining their position in the top 7.

Error and 4 Zods couldn't find their pace in the first three games and will be facing a do-or-die situation today. 4 Dominator also faltered and got only one point in three matches of the BGIS Round 2 Day 1.

Group 7 overview

These are the 16 teams in Group 7, and they will be participating in their three remaining games on Day 2.

Genxfm Esports Orangutan Xyle Esports Flanker Esports U4g Esports 28ms Official Cobra Esports Claw Esports Beast Soul Esports Demongods Mashroom Boyies Teamse4l Admin Esports Xzor Esports Mafia Official Trex Esports

Day 1 of the BGIS Round 2 saw GenXfm Esports emerge as the best squad in Group 7 as they amassed 53 points with the help of 30 eliminations. Ash-led Orangutan Gaming captured second place with 44 points despite not getting a Chicken Dinner. XYLE obtained the third position with 36 points. Claw Esports came in eight place and was only five points behind the seventh team.

Mafia Official and Trex Esports ended the first day of the BGIS Round 2 in the 15th and 16th spots, respectively. These teams will need to have outstanding performances in their remaining three games on Friday.