Battlegrounds Mobile India

BGIS 2023 Round 2 Day 2: Teams, schedule, map order, and how to watch

By GT Gaming
Modified Sep 08, 2023 12:12 IST
BGIS Round 2 Day 2 takes place on September 8 (Image via BGMI)
BGIS Round 2 Day 2 takes place on September 8 (Image via BGMI)

The second day of the BGIS 2023 Round 2 is about to commence, and the remaining matches of Groups 6 and 7 will be conducted. A total of 32 groups will compete during this round of the four-day contest. Krafton will host six games for each group in the second round, and the top seven squads from each group will gain a seat in Round 3.

Two popular squads, Numen Gaming and Orangutan, had a magnificent showing on Day 1. You can watch the second day of Round 2 on Krafton Esports India's YouTube channel and Jio Cinema at 1 pm.

BGIS 2023 Round 2 Day 2 schedule and teams

Here is the map order of Groups 6 and 7 for Day 2.

  • Match 1 - Erangel - Group 7 (1:27 pm)
  • Match 2 - Miramar - Group 7 (2:15 pm)
  • Match 3 - Sanhok - Group 7 (3 pm)
  • Match 4 - Vikendi - Group 6 (3:45 pm)
  • Match 5 - Miramar - Group 6 (4:32 pm)
  • Match 6 - Erangel - Group 6 (5:16 pm)

Group 6 participants

  1. Numen Gaming
  2. Skulltz Esports
  3. Nameless Crew
  4. Blood Bashers
  5. Titanftw
  6. Villains
  7. Team Executors
  8. Managers Of Destruction
  9. Stellar Titans
  10. 4 Roaring Lions
  11. Team Bot4s
  12. Ttrxindia
  13. Error
  14. 4 Zods
  15. ZODXOFFICIAL
  16. 4 Dominator

Numen Gaming got off to a phenomenal start as the Avi-led squad secured 54 points on the board. Their players, ClutchGod and Rex, had impressive individual outings on Day 1. Skulltz Esports and Nameless Crew also had a stellar performance yesterday and will concentrate on maintaining their position in the top 7.

Error and 4 Zods couldn't find their pace in the first three games and will be facing a do-or-die situation today. 4 Dominator also faltered and got only one point in three matches of the BGIS Round 2 Day 1.

Group 7 overview

These are the 16 teams in Group 7, and they will be participating in their three remaining games on Day 2.

  1. Genxfm Esports
  2. Orangutan
  3. Xyle Esports
  4. Flanker Esports
  5. U4g Esports
  6. 28ms Official
  7. Cobra Esports
  8. Claw Esports
  9. Beast Soul Esports
  10. Demongods
  11. Mashroom Boyies
  12. Teamse4l
  13. Admin Esports
  14. Xzor Esports
  15. Mafia Official
  16. Trex Esports

Day 1 of the BGIS Round 2 saw GenXfm Esports emerge as the best squad in Group 7 as they amassed 53 points with the help of 30 eliminations. Ash-led Orangutan Gaming captured second place with 44 points despite not getting a Chicken Dinner. XYLE obtained the third position with 36 points. Claw Esports came in eight place and was only five points behind the seventh team.

Mafia Official and Trex Esports ended the first day of the BGIS Round 2 in the 15th and 16th spots, respectively. These teams will need to have outstanding performances in their remaining three games on Friday.

Quick Links

Edited by Siddharth Satish
Be the first one to comment
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...