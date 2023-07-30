BGIS 2023 The Grind Round 2: All qualified teams, schedule, and format revealed 

The first round of the ongoing BGIS 2023 The Grind wrapped up on July 30, with 128 out of the 256 invited teams advancing to the next stage. They were divided into 16 groups and played three matches each from July 20 to 30. The top eight lineups from each group have seized their seats in Round 2.

Set to take place from August 3 to 13, the second round of The Grind will see eight groups, each featuring 16 teams. The first week of this round will be played from August 3 to 6, followed by Week 2 from August 10 to 13. Each day, one group will play with the top 8 reaching the Grand Finals.

BGIS 2023 The Grind: Round 2's participants

Here are the names of the qualified teams from each group of The Grind Round 1.

Group 1

Numen Gaming Signify Esports Python Esports AeroBotz Esports GenXFm Esports Chemin Esports Hub Esports Gods Reign

Group 2

Reckoning Esports Team Strange Glitch Reborn Spy Esports Hyderabad Hydras Team VST Mavericks Growing Strong

Group 3

7HABIT WSB GAMING REVENANT ESPORTS SKULLTZ ESPORTS GENESIS ESPORTS SCAMMERS ESPORTS TEAMZERO OFFICIAL ELF ESPORTS

Group 4

Gladiators Autobotz ASLAAA Gujarat Tigers Galaxy Esports RVNC Esports INSTINCT OUTLIERS Bloodrose Esports

Group 5

Medal Esports Team Mayhem Error Esports Spyder Esports Celsius Esports Jux Esports Claw Esports Global Esports

Group 6

Enigma Gaming Team INS Team Tribal Team Excellent 4 Lucknow Giants 4 Aggressively Man Predator 6 Allstars

Group 7

Team GodLike X7 Wolves IND Esports 1Last Fight Team Mayavi DO OR DIE AEB India Team Tamilas

Group 8

Blind Esports Oneblade RAW Official INTxFurious Arceus Esports Team Fatality No Coordination Galatic Gamers

Group 9

VELOCITY GAMING HINDUSTAN GAMING WAR MANIA ESPORTS FORCA OFFICIAL GE PHOENIX ACID ESPORTS THE WORLD OF BATTLE TF5X7HILLS ESPORTS

Group 10

OR Esports FFC Esports UP50 Esports Norules Xtreme Zyro XtremeEsports Only Glitch Ruling Since 80’s Initiative Esports

Group 11

X7 Officials Team INR Officials The Silent Killers Mega Force LZ Officials Cratic Esports Stalwart Esports Team Elite

Group 12

Red X Team Insane Liquid Esports Rush Esports Team Snax 4Ever Esports Galaxy Racer Baaz Official

Group 13

FS Esports BTWXNed Esports Dragon Esports Voltx Gaming MG Thamizhas Team Soul Team Ayesha Team Five Chief

Group 14

Orangutan Team Rusher ORB Officials Team Psyche Rising Falcons 4King Esports XNOR Esports Team Hope

Group 15

LOC Esports Revenge Esports Faith Esports T Navvam High Voltage Team Xspark AKB Esports Orgless Five

Group 16

Marcos Gaming Midwave Esports Entity Gaming CS Esports Team Anonymous Team Rebel Intrepid Esports Redemption Crew

Numerous popular BGMI squads like, GodLike, Team Soul, Orangutan, Team Xspark, Entity, and more, are in this aforementioned list. Meanwhile, some well-known squads such as 8Bit, True Rippers, and Celtz could not reach the second round of the BGIS The Grind Round 2.

After the conclusion of this phase, 64 out of these 128 teams will progress to the third and final phase. The top 32 teams will be selected for Round 3 of the BGIS main event, while the 33rd to 64th placed rosters will play in Round 2 of that mega competition. You can watch all the matches of The Grind on Krafton India Esports' YouTube channel.