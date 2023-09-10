BGIS 2023 Round 2 Day 4: Teams, schedule, and how to watch 

Round 2 of the Battlegrounds Mobile India Series (BGIS) 2023 will wrap up on September 10. Fans will witness the remaining three matches of Groups 23 and 24. Both groups played half of their total matches on September 9. The seven best-performing squads from each group will be rewarded with a spot in the next round.

GodLike, OR, and Team XSpark have showcased outstanding performances in their first three days. On Day 4, they will aim to strengthen their lead and finish the round on a good note.

BGIS 2023 Round 2 Day 4 teams

Group 23

There are 16 teams in Group 23 of the BGIS 2023 Round 2. They are listed below:

Team GodLike Exorcist Esports War Gods Team XSpark Youngsters Esports 4Sentinels Team Introverts 9Tail Esports Team GWL Team VIP Team Xan Team No Value Deus Esports Riot Esports F2B Girls Nexus Esports

Group 24

Here is the list of the 16 BGMI teams who are placed in Group 24:

OR Esports Crosskill Esports Team Brave Cybertrons Army Team Fuze Team Rough Nation Team No Skills BR Vintage 4Strangers No Mercy Esports Black Esports Blu82 Esports Telugu God’s Xenon Esports Team Hope Elf Clan

BGIS 2023 Round 2 Day 4 schedule and how to watch

The first three matches of the day will be contested by teams in Group 24, while the remaining three will be played by Group 23.

The final day of the BGIS Round 2 will start at 1 pm IST and will be broadcast live on Krafton India Esports' YouTube channel and Jio Cinema.

Here are the matches, along with the maps they will be played on and their timings:

Match 1 - Erangel - Group 24 (1:27 pm)

Match 2 - Miramar - Group 24 (2:15 pm)

Match 3 - Sanhok - Group 24 (3 pm)

Match 4 - Vikendi - Group 23 (3:45 pm)

Match 5 - Miramar - Group 23 (4:32 pm)

Match 6 - Erangel - Group 23 (5:16 pm)

In Group 23, GodLike Esports boast 81 points. They were dominant throughout their matches on Day 3 and secured 46 eliminations. Team XSpark also played well to earn 43 points.

In Group 24, Crosskill Esports emerged as the top team with 56 points and 28 kills. BR Vintage took second position with 38 points but no Chicken Dinner. Meanwhile, OR Esports, led by Jelly, collected 38 points in their first three matches.