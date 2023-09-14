BGIS 2023 Round 3 Day 1: Teams, map schedule, and more

September 14 marks the beginning of the BGIS Round 3, where many underdog and experienced teams will take on each other to reach the Quarterfinals. On the opening day, Krafton, the BGMI publisher, will broadcast three games each of Group 2 and 3. A total of 16 groups, each consisting of 16 teams, will play in the third round, which will take place over four days.

Each of these groups will compete in six matches spread across four BGMI maps; Erangel, Vikendi, Sanhok, and Miramar. While the first- to fourth-placed teams from each group will occupy a seat in the Quarterfinals, the 65th- to 80th-ranked teams from the overall standings will be moved to the Losers Bracket.

Day 1 groups of BGIS 2023 Round 3

Group 2 teams:

CS Esports Gods Reign Team GodLike Trouble Makerz 1M Officials Marcos At Battle Red Code Codered Esports Great Esports Hades Team Zphyrus Comet Levy Team Executors Gear5 K9 Reborn Team Heartbreakers

Group 3 teams:

Hyderabad Hydras X7 Officials Team Insane Brave Esports Revenge Esports ORB Esports UDOG India ELF Clan Version 9 Team JOD Asg Esports Enthusiastic Esports Spyder Esports BW Esports FaithxMadrasi NFExFFR Esports

Map schedule:

While Group 2 will participate in the first, second, and third games of the initial day, Group 3 will contest in the fourth, fifth, and sixth matches. Here is the timetable for Day 1:

Match 1: Erangel - Group 2 (1:27 pm)

Match 2: Miramar - Group 2 (2:15 pm)

Match 3: Sanhok - Group 2 (3 pm)

Match 4: Vikendi - Group 3 (3:45 pm)

Match 5: Miramar - Group 3 (4:32 pm)

Match 6: Erangel - Group 3 (5:16 pm)

GodLike Esports, a crowd-favorite BGMI squad, has been seeded into Group 2 of the BGIS Round 3. Today, they will compete in three of their six matches. The star-studded crew had a fabulous showing in Round 2. Gods Reign, led by Robin, will play for the first time in the event as the squad has entered directly into Round 3.

Hyderabad Hydras and Team Insane are well-known BGMI lineups and will play in Group 3. Both the squads have qualified directly through The Grind Event. They will aim for a positive start to their campaign and progress to the quarterfinals.

Several underdogs, who have presented their mesmerizing performance in the BGIS Round 2, will also ensure to perform their best and put up a challenging display against the experienced squads.