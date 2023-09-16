BGIS 2023 Round 3 Day 3 Group 5: Overall standings, match-wise overview, and more

On Day 3 of the BGIS 2023 Round 3, Revenant Esports bagged first rank in Group 5 after their three matches. The Sensei-led experienced team claimed 49 points with the help of one Chicken Dinner and 24 kills. Team Soul, a fan-favorite club, took second place with 46 points after showcasing their consistency.

Team IND also got off to a great start, holding third place with 39 points. Bloodrose Esports and One Power ranked fourth and fifth with 36 and 35 points, respectively. BrunX Official had an inconsistent showing but managed 21 points. Genxfm Esports, a well-known underdog squad, struggled and scored only five points in three games.

BGIS 2023 Round 3 Day 3 Group 5 results

Team Soul grabs second place after three games (Image via BGMI)

Match 1 - Erangel

The opening game saw Bloodrose play fiercely as the squad achieved a 29-point victory. All four members, Pasha, Harshu, Rixenigl, and Viper, finished in the top five players of the match. One Power also fought impressively throughout the battle and clinched 27 points, including 15 eliminations. Shockwave from their squad was the MVP with eight kills.

Unstoppable Raka and Team Soul collected 14 and 12 points, respectively. Revenant Esports managed to gain eight points in their initial game of the BGIS Round 3.

Match 2 - Miramar

Team UNSB’s amazing performance led them to register a 28-point Chicken Dinner. Their player Hulkranjan claimed eight finishes in this battle. Team IND managed 23 points thanks to Areeb and Ralphie’s performance.

Team Soul also had a fantastic match as the Omega-led squad ensured 17 points, including nine finishes, while BurnX Official added 16 points to their tally. Revenant Esports had another average run, scoring six points. Genxfm and One Power were eliminated in their early fights with no points.

Group 5 overall rankings after Day 3 (Image via BGMI )

Match 3 - Sanhok

Revenant Esports finally found their rhythm in their third encounter of the BGIS Round 3, securing a mammoth 35-point Chicken Dinner. Their three renowned players, Fierce, MJ, and Apollo, clinched seven, six, and four kills, respectively.

Team Soul yet again delivered a mesmerizing performance, obtaining 17 points. Team IND and Cybertrons took 14 and 11 points, respectively. Bloodrose and BurnX Official faltered in their last match of the day.