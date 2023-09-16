BGIS 2023 Round 3 Day 3: Teams, map rotation, schedule, and more

The Third day of Round 3 of the BGIS 2023 is about to begin in a few hours. Group 5 and 9 will play three of their six games today, and they will compete in their rest three games tomorrow. The third round has already stirred an impending fear of elimination among experienced teams, as GodLike, which features veteran players, failed to progress to the Quarterfinals yesterday.

With only the top four squads from each group being seeded into the Quarterfinals, the competition among the contestants has intensified in this round. Numerous underdogs are showing their prowess and talent against experienced opponents.

BGIS 2023 Round 3 Day 3 participants

Here are the squads that have been placed in Group 5 and 9 for Round 3.

Group 5 teams

Team Soul Bloodrose Esports Revenant Esports Genxfm Esports Team Unsb Troy Tamilan Team Together Esports Team IND Unstoppable Raka 2op Official G2 Battleground BurnX Official One Power Cybertrons Army Team 2Op Last Hope Esports

Group 9 teams

LOC Esports Team Mayavi Team XSpark Numen Gaming Flanker Esports Error Esports Tarkin Spartans RVNC Esports TOC Esports Cannon Boltz Team Fuze X MagnuM Official Mastizone Gaming T2H Esports Unfair Esports Knockout

Day 3 map schedule

The participants of Group 5 will be seen playing in the first three games on Day 3 from 1:30 pm to 3:30 pm. Meanwhile, the Group 9 teams will contest in the remaining three matches from 3:45 pm to 5:45 pm.

Match 1: Erangel - Group 5 (1:27 pm)

Match 2: Miramar - Group 5 (2:15 pm)

Match 3: Sanhok - Group 5 (3 pm)

Match 4: Vikendi - Group 9 (3:45 pm)

Match 5: Miramar - Group 9 (4:32 pm)

Match 6: Erangel - Group 9 (5:16 pm)

Team Soul, which has a crowd-favorite lineup, will kick off their BGIS campaign today. The Omega-led roster had exhibited phenomenal performance during The Grind tournament and advanced directly to the third round. However, the club recently faced a setback in the BGMI Masters Series 2023 as they had failed to claim a seat in the Grand Finals. Revenant Esports, who also had a poor Season 2 of the BGMS, will play in Group 5.

Some well-known squads like Team Mayavi, XSpark, and Numen Gaming have been seeded in Group 9. They will try to put up a dominant performance in Round 3 and move to the BGIS Quarterfinals.