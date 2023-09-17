BGIS 2023 Round 3 Day 4: Teams, schedule, Day 3 results, and more

The fourth and final day of the BGIS 2023 Round 3 will be hosted on September 17. The event organiser will broadcast the remaining games of Group 5 and 9 from 1 pm onwards. The thrilling four-day-long Round 3 boasts 16 groups with 16 teams each. You can watch it live on Krafton India Esports' YouTube channel and on Jio Cinema in Hindi and English.

Revenant and Team Soul, who are in Group 5, hold a strong position after their three encounters in the BGIS Round 3. Meanwhile, Team XSpark and Numen had an emphatic run in Group 9 yesterday. These popular rosters will try to maintain their thumping momentum in their remaining matches to make it to the Quarterfinals.

BGIS 2023 Round 3 Day 4 squads

The below mentioned teams will contest on Day 4 of BGIS 2023 Round 3:

Group 5 teams

Team Soul Bloodrose Esports Revenant Esports Genxfm Esports Team Unsb Troy Tamilan Team Together Esports Team IND Unstoppable Raka 2op Official G2 Battleground BurnX Official One Power Cybertrons Army Team 2Op Last Hope Esports

Group 9 teams

LOC Esports Team Mayavi Team XSpark Numen Gaming Flanker Esports Error Esports Tarkin Spartans RVNC Esports TOC Esports Cannon Boltz Team Fuze X MagnuM Official Mastizone Gaming T2H Esports Unfair Esports Knockout

Day 4 schedule

Here is the map rotation for Group 5 and 9's teams on Day 4 of BGIS 2023 Round 3:

Match 1 - Erangel - Group 9 (1:27 pm)

Match 2 - Miramar - Group 9 (2:15 pm)

Match 3 - Sanhok - Group 9 (3 pm)

Match 4 - Vikendi - Group 5 (3:45 pm)

Match 5 - Miramar - Group 5 (4:32 pm)

Match 6 - Erangel - Group 5 (5:16 pm)

BGIS Round 3 Day 3 results

In Group 2, Revenant was in top spot with 49 points after the end of their three games. The squad had a mediocre outing in the first two games, but they achieved a massive 35-point victory in the third battle.

While Team Soul remained consistent in all their three matches on Saturday and earned second position with 46 points. Team IND, an underdog, ranked third with 39 points, followed by Bloodrose Esports. Team UNSB also gained a Chicken Dinner and captured sixth place with 21 points.

In Group 9 of the BGIS Round 3, Team XSpark played confidently and came first with 66 points after winning two Chicken Dinners. Numen Gaming, led by Avi, accumulated 60 points without any Chicken Dinners. Their players, Rex and Clutchgod, performed nicely there.

LOC Esports scored 48 points and acquired third place. Team Mayavi was fifth with 26 points, followed by T2H and Flanker Esports. Mastizone finished 11th with 13 points.