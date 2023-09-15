BGIS 2023 Round 3 Group 2: Overall standings, qualified teams for Quarterfinals, and more

Gods Reign emerged as the top performer in Group 2 of the BGIS 2023. They posted a total of 123 points on the board after demonstrating their stunning performance. 1M Officials grabbed second place with 76 points. Great Esports and Trouble Makerz came in third and fourth places with 67 and 65 points, respectively. These top four squads reached the Quarterfinals.

Fan favorite squad GodLike Esports couldn't achieve a spot in the top 4 and failed to enter the Quarterfinals. The squad was second after the first day, but they faced a hard challenge today and scored only 10 points in their last three matches.

However, the 65th to 80th placed teams from the overall standings (after the competition of Round 3) will be selected for the Losers Bracket. But Godlike's chances of qualifying for that stage are slim as they only have 52 points.

BGIS 2023 Round 3 Group 2 overall scoreboard

Gods Reign showed a dominant performance in Group 2 (Image via BGMI)

Qualified teams for Quarterfinals

Gods Reign 1M Officials Great Esports Trouble Malerz

Match 4 - Vikendi

Marcos At Battle had an awesome opening on Day 2 as they earned a 26-point Chicken Dinner. Their players Hrts, MB52, and Manglu took four, three, and three kills, respectively.

Blaze and Ninja shouldered Gods Reign to gain 21 points. The duo collected 11 eliminations together despite losing two of their members earlier. Gear5 collected 18 points, while Team Heartbreakers and 1M Officials gained 11 and 10 points, respectively.

CS Esports, who was in a good position in the initial few circles, accumulated eight points. GodLike Esports couldn’t deliver a good performance and was eliminated by Marcos with one point.

Match 5 - Miramar

Team Heartbreakers pulled off a magnificent 23-point victory in their penultimate match of the BGIS Round 3. Trouble Makerz also helped to add 23 points to their account. Team Executors and Great Esports clinched 19 and 15 points, respectively.

GodLike Esports started the game on a good note as they eliminated 1M Officials in their initial fight. But the star lineup was knocked out earlier with only five points.

Overall leaderboard of Group 2 (Image via BGMI)

Match 6 - Erangel

1M Officials clinched the last battle with 27 points. CS Esports, too, performed brilliantly and grabbed 21 important points. Gods Reign and Great Esports secured 15 points each, while Team Executors and Red Code claimed 14 and 11 points, respectively.

GodLike Esports yet again failed to perform in their most important match of the BGIS as they got only four points in their end game of the BGIS Round 3.