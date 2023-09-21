BGIS 2023 Round 4 Day 1 Group A: Overall standings, match-wise overview, and more

On the opening day of the BGIS 2023 Round 4, Group A engaged in their specified three matches. TWM Gaming displayed a mesmerizing performance, winning two Chicken Dinners and claiming the top spot in the overall scoreboard. Despite not getting any Chicken Dinner in their three games, Nade Official are only three points behind the leaders. Night Owls played aggressively and earned third rank with 48 points, including 33 kills.

Team Soul exhibited a consistent showing and took fourth place with 38 points. The crowd-favorite roster claimed a nice victory in the opening game. WSB Gaming and SPY Esports scored 35 and 22 points, respectively. Crosskill, who was the top performer in Round 2, had a poor beginning as they could claim only a point.

BGIS Round 4 Day Group A overview

Match 1 - Erangel

TWM Gaming was impressive on Day 1. (Image via BGMI)

Akshat won an insane 1 vs. 3 clutch against Team Fly Esports in the last zone and assisted Team Soul to pull off a 23-point Chicken Dinner. Nade Official too got off to a scintillating start as they took 22 points, including 12 eliminations. Team Fly Esports and WSB Gaming gained 19 and 14 points, respectively. Night Owls also had a good game, accumulating 13 important points.

TWM Gaming had a slow stage as they secured two points in the first match of the BGIS Round 4. Team No Ones, SPY, and Invisible got only one point each, while Crosskill and Infamous were the two teams that failed to score any points.

Match 2 - Miramar

TWM Gaming put up a nerve-racking performance in the second battle, conquering a huge 30-point Chicken Dinner. Their players Ninzae, Gunmaster, and Pro claimed five kills each. Nade Officials yet again delivered a strong performance and earned 26 points with 14 coming from eliminations. Bunny helped Spy Esports take 16 points.

Team Soul scored 10 points despite not taking any kills. WSB Gaming was eliminated earlier with three points. Crosskill Esports had another poor battle, as they failed to earn a single point there.

Match 3 - Sanhok

Group A overall standings after Day 1. (Image via BGMI)

TWM Gaming too notched up the third game with 22 points. However, Night Owls took aggressive moves and garnered 26 points, including 18 kills. WSB Gaming ensured 18 points, while Team Soul collected 5 points in their last match of the BGIS Round 4 Day 1.