BGIS 2023 Round 4 Day 3 Group D: Overall standings, overview, and more

After the first three matches, Growing Strong stands first in Group D of the BGIS 2023 Round 4. The underdog team claimed 53 points and 21 kills without any Chicken Dinner. Breathing down their necks, Team Insane secured second spot with 38 points. Meanwhile, ACID and OR Esports posted 36 points each on the board. Dragon Esports came fifth with 35 points, including 12 finishes. After pulling off an impressive win in the third game, Five Filter Esports jumped to sixth.

Lucknow Giants, a newly formed roster, took seventh place with 31 points. Moving down, Team Mayavi had a mediocre day, scoring a meager 19 points on Saturday. HUB, LOC, and Titan FTW garnered 15 points each, while popular squad Medal Esports had a dismal outing, which yielded 12 points. Sitting at the bottom, 1M Official and Cruz got four points each.

BGIS Round 4 Day 3 Group D results

OR Esports grabs fourth place after three matches in Group D (Image via BGMI)

Match 1 - Vikendi

Dragon Esports won their initial battle with 23 points on the Vikendi map. Not too far behind, Team Insane also started their run on a high note, achieving a total of 20 points. Growing Strong claimed 17 points, while Jelly-led OR Esports captured 13 in their first encounter. Meanwhile, Medal Esports and Team Mayavi had to contend with three points each. Following a disappointing performance, X7 Wolves couldn't post any points in their opening game of the BGIS Round 4.

March 2 - Miramar

ACID Esports surprised everybody with their strong performance as the unit picked up a fabulous 30-point Chicken Dinner. Not lagging behind, Lucknow Giants also put up a mesmerizing show, securing 20 important points. Team Insane and Going Strong managed a decent 15 and 13 point-tally, respectively. Team Mayavi and Dragon Esports grabbed 12 and 10 points to their respective names.

Duoraop and Spraygod from ACID Esports grabbed seven and six kills, respectively, with Don from Lucknow Giants clinching six frags of his own. Just behind them, Insane Darklord and Mayavi Proo claimed five kills each.

Group D leaderboard after Day 3 in BGIS (Image via BGMI)

Match 3 - Erangel

Five Filter Esports delivered a spectacular 25-point victory in their third battle of the BGIS Round 4. Growing Strong also presented an impressive showing and snatched 23 points. Not too far behind, OR Esports displayed some resistance and bagged 17 points, while LOC and HUB Esports plundered 12 and 10, respectively. Much to fans' dismay, Team Insane had a poor encounter, securing only three points. Dragon and ACID failed to maintain their rhythm and could only accrue two points each.