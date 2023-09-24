BGIS 2023 Round 4 Group D Day 4: Overall standings, qualified teams for Semifinals and Losers Bracket

Team Insane emerged as table toppers in Group D of the BGIS 2023 Round 4. They secured 82 points despite having no Chicken Dinner in six games. Growing Strong, an inexperienced roster, held second spot with 79 points. Jelly-led OR Esports achieved third place with 72 points, followed by Titan Esports. The top four teams have now entered the Semifinals.

LOC Esports fell short by three points and has moved to the Losers Bracket. Dragon Esports (57), ACID (52), and Lucknow Giants (52) had inconsistent runs, grabbing sixth, seventh, and eighth places, respectively. Medal Esports, an experienced squad, had a below average showing in the fourth round.

BGIS Round 4 Group D results

Top four teams have qualified for the Semifinal (Image via BGMI)

Qualified teams for Semifinals

Team Insane Growing Strong OR Esports Titan FTW

Qualified teams for Losers Bracket

Loc Esports Dragon Esports ACID Esports Lucknow Giants Medal Esports Five Filter Esports Team SE4L Team Mayavi HUB Esports 1M Officials X7 Wolves Team Cruz

Match 4 - Erangel

Growing Strong notched up their first Chicken Dinner of the BGIS Round 4 in the initial game of Day 4, ensuring a 23-point win. OR Esports claimed 21 points thanks to Admino and Macc’s performance.

Harsh’ five kills helped Team Insane garner 19 points. Lucknow Giants and Team Mayavi earned 12 and 10 points, respectively. Five Filter Esports failed to win their initial fight and was eliminated with no points.

Match 5 - Miramar

Titan FTW put up an amazing performance in their penultimate game and came out victorious with 29 points. LOC Esports too played nicely to grab 21 points. Team Insane and Dragon Esports gained 17 and 11 points, respectively.

Growing Strong and OR could not deliver strong performances as they were knocked out with three and four points, respectively. Medal faced another setback, collecting a single point in their fifth encounter of the BGIS Round 4.

Group D overall standings (Image via BGMI)

Match 6 - Sanhok

LOC Esports conquered the last encounter of this group with 22 points. Medal Esports showed a commendable performance collecting 20 points. Team SE4L took 13 points, while OR and Titan FTW plundered 11 important points each.

Team Insane got eight points, including seven kills. Lucknow Giants, Team Mayavi, and Growing Strong were failed to perform in their end match of the BGIS Round 4.