BGIS 2023 Semifinals Day 4: Teams, map schedule, Day 3 standings, and more

The fourth and final day of the BGIS 2023 Semifinals will see 32 teams compete in their remaining three matches. Today's proceedings will be crucial for many who are currently stuck in a less-than-ideal position after Day 3. This phase began on October 4 and will end on October 7, with the best 16 performers advancing to the Grand Finals, planned to be held in Mumbai, India.

Gladiators Esports, led by Destro, obtained the first spot after nine matches, while CS Esports stood second after a magnificent run. Revenant and Mici have also delivered an impressive show so far at this stage.

BGIS 2023 Semifinals participants

These are the 32 semifinalists who will compete in their last three matches today:

Group A

Team Soul Gladiators Esports Autobotz Esports 4 Aggressive Man Big Brother Esports Medal Esports Trouble Makerz Mici Esports

Group B

Blind Esports Glitchx Reborn Marcos Gaming Brave Esports Team Mayavi Team XSpark Lucknow Giants Nest Esports

Group C

Team Insane Night Owls WSB Gaming Titan FTW Midwave Esports Team Empire CS Esports Numen Gaming

Group D

Growing Storm TWM Gaming OR Esports Gods Reign Revenant Team Systummm Enigma Gaming Bloodrose Esports

Map schedule for BGIS Semifinals Day 4

Here's the schedule for the final day of the Semifinals:

Match 1 - Erangel - 1:30 pm - Group B and D

Match 2 - Miramar - 2:15 pm - Group A and D

Match 3 - Sanhok - 3 pm - Group A and C

Match 4 - Vikendi - 3:45 pm - Group C and D

Match 5 - Miramar - 4:32 pm - Group B and C

Match 6 - Erangel - 5:16 pm - Group A and B

Overall scoreboard after Day 3

Gladiators Esports delivered an emphatic display throughout their nine games across a three-day stretch. The superstar roster has garnered 124 points, with 64 coming from eliminations. Breathing down their necks, CS Esports secured second place with 120 points, including 61 frags. Revenant Esports (117) improved their ranking on Day 3 after clinching their ninth match.

Pukar-led Team XSpark also upped the ante yesterday and finished sixth with 95 points and 47 finishes. Blind Esports stood 10th and posted 83 points without any Chicken Dinner. Meanwhile, Team Insane and Gods Reign were 12th and 13th after an average run in the last three days of the BGIS Semifinals. Marcos, Enigma, and Numen yet again struggled on Day 3.