Gladiators Esports crowned champion of Nodwin x Rooter BGMI Champions Cup 2023

Gladiators Esports clinched the Nodwin x Rooter BGMI Champions Cup 2023 after showcasing their supremacy throughout the four-day Finale. The Destro-led squad was awarded ₹12,00,000 in prize money. They scored 219 points, including 136 eliminations, in their 24 matches. Revenant Esports, led by Sensei, earned the runner-up spot with 194 points and received a cash prize of ₹6,00,000. 8Bit Esports surprised everyone by securing the third seat with 173 points. Blind Esports grabbed the fourth position with 156 points and one Chicken Dinner. Team Soul came fifth after demonstrating a nerve wracking victory in the last game of the event.

Star player DeltaPG from Gladiators bagged the MVP title with 41 kills. Blind Spower and Soul Goblin claimed 39 and 38 eliminations, respectively. Apollo from Revenant and AJ from Gujarat Tigers secured 36 and 35 frags, respectively.

BGMI Champions Cup 2023 Finals Day 4 overview

Match 19 - Erangel

Revenant Esports, the second-placed team after Day 3, elevated the intensity by clinching the first game with 20 points. While Gladiators Esports, the table toppers, earned only eight points. 8Bit and OR captured nine points each.

Match 20 - Miramar

Gujarat Tigers fully dominated the second battle of the final day as they conquered a massive 20-kill Chicken Dinner. Team Aladin and Blind snatched ten points each, while Gladiators secured seven points, including only one elimination. Meanwhile, Revenant was unable to score any points in this encounter.

Top eight squads of Champions Cup (Image via Nodwin Gaming)

Match 21 - Sanhok

Blind Esports surprisingly came out victorious in this game with 25 points, including 15 kills. It was Nakul who helped his team register the thrilling victory. 8Bit and Entity got 12 and 11 points, respectively, while Gladiators completely faltered.

Overall standings of BGMI Champions Cup Finals (Image via Nodwin Gaming)

Match 22 - Erangel

Numen pulled off a 10-kill Chicken Dinner after fighting amazingly throughout the match. 8Bit again garnered 12 important points, while Gladiators Esports gained only two points.

Match 23 - Miramar

After displaying a phenomenal performance, 8Bit won the 23rd match of the BGMI event with seven eliminations. Revenant and Gladiators Esports also did well collecting 10 and eight points, respectively.

Match 24 - Erangel

The last game was dominated by Team Soul, who registered a huge 16-kill win. Team Insane and Big Brother Esports also had a stunning game. Revenant was eliminated earlier by Gladiators.

Poll : 0 votes