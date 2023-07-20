BGIS 2023 The Grind Day 1: BGMI teams, format, map schedule, and where to watch 

Day 1 of the BGIS 2023 The Grind will kick off on Thursday, July 20. The opening day of Week 1 will see Groups 1 and 2's teams competing. This five-week-long BGMI competition will boast a total of 256 squads, with the top 64 performers moving to the Battlegrounds Mobile India Series (BGIS) main event. All the 16 teams in Group 1 will fight against each other in three matches today.

Half of them will qualify for the next round. Similarly, Group 2's squads will play in three games, with the top eight advancing to the next phase.

BGIS 2023 The Grind Day 1 participants

Here are the teams in Groups 1 and 2:

Group 1 teams

Gods Reign Team VST Genesis Esports ASLAAA ESPORTS CELSIUS AKD Team Strange AEROBOTZ ESPORTS Team FatalitY X7 Wolves Imperial Esports ERROR ESPORTS FAULTY DEMON ESPORTS NADE Official Signify Esports BR TITANS TOP NOTCH ESPORTS

Group 2 teams

Hyderabad Hydras Numen Gaming AUTOBOTZ ESPORTS Team Mayhem PLE Esports Leba Gang 4CREW OFFICIALS NDA Esports Predator 6 TEAM EXCELLENT 4 4 Aggressive Man NeonX Esports UNITED SOUL GRADE X OFFICIAL LETHAL WARRIORS GROWING STRONG

Map order for Day 1

Here is the map rotation and timetable for Day 1. You can watch the games live on the Krafton India Esports' YouTube channel.

Match 1 - Erangel [Group 1] - 12:30 pm

Match 2 - Miramar [Group 1] - 01:15 pm

Match 3 - Sanhok [Group 1] - 02:00 pm

Match 4 - Erangel [Group 2] - 02:45 pm

Match 5 - Miramar [Group 2] - 03:30 pm

Match 6 - Sanhok [Group 2] - 04:15 pm

In June 2023, Gods Reign recruited three former TSM players, NinjaJod, Aquanox, and Blaze. In the BGIS' first season, these individuals shouldered that team and helped them obtain the runners-up position. Gods Reign also hired Robin as IGL, who'd previously played for Chemin Esports. This team's current lineup is the most experienced in Group 1 and will certainly look to ensure a strong start to their campaign.

On July 10, Hyderabad Hydras signed a new squad featuring BopeDope, JoKeR, Doome, Ultron, and Achanakbayanak. This organization saw an unimpressive run in the BGIS 2021 and will try to do better in 2023.

This year, Numen Gaming debuted in the BGMI Esports scene after recruiting four athletes, Rexx, Avii, Savitar, and GiLL. The roster has recently done well in some third-party contests.

Lastly, Autobotz and Team Mayhem will be among the top squads to keep an eye on on Day 1.