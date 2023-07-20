BGIS 2023 The Grind Day 1 Group 1: Overall standings, qualified teams, and more

The matches of the first group of BGIS 2023 The Grind concluded with the top eight teams moving to the next round. In the first stage, a total of 256 invited teams divided into 16 groups will battle for three matches. Numen Gaming was the table topper of the first group with 48 points.

The squad led by Avi accumulated an impressive 34 points in the first match of the BGIS The Grind, which alleviated the major pressure on them, allowing them to play with more freedom in the subsequent two matches. Despite not securing any chicken dinner victories, Signify Esports claimed second place with aggressive gameplay.

On the other hand, Python focused on placement points and secured the third-place position. With one chicken dinner, Chemin Esports qualified for the next round, while Gods Reign narrowly avoided elimination and qualified in eighth place.

BGIS 2023: The Grind Day 1 Group 1 overview

Numen topped the Group 1 standings (Image via Krafton)

In the first battle of Erangel, Numen Gaming went on to play fiercely and secured a chicken dinner with an impressive 19 eliminations. Gill, the match MVP, took down six opponents, while Savitar and Rex accounted for six and four enemy takedowns, respectively. GenXFm played a cautious game, securing second place and earning 12 crucial placement points. Despite being ranked fourth, Signify Esports managed to secure second place in the overall match standings with 11 eliminations.

In the second battle of the BGIS The Grind Day 1, Chemin Esports, featuring their new roster, displayed brilliance by eliminating 11 opponents and demonstrated excellent teamwork while maneuvering toward the zone. Aerobotz Esports secured second place with 10 eliminations, and Numen once again earned 11 points, thanks to Avii's outstanding performance.

Bottom eight teams of Group 1 (Image via Krafton)

Python Esports showcased exceptional rotations and emerged victorious in the third battle of Sanhok with 13 eliminations, with Aryan being recognized as the MVP for his impressive gameplay. GenXFm secured a top-three position once more, accumulating 20 points, while Gods Reign earned 11 points with a solid performance. Signify continued their aggressive style and successfully eliminated 11 enemies.

Qualified teams for the next round

Numen Gaming Signify Esports Python Esports AeroBotz Esports GenXFm Esports Chemin Esports Hub Esports Gods Reign

On the opening day of the BGIS The Grind, some underdogs have shown their mettle against experienced squads like Numen and Gods Reign. United 4 Glory missed out on a seat by just two points. Team Goldleaf Esports had a worse day as they scored only two points in three games.