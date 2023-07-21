BGIS 2023 The Grind Day 2 Group 3: Overall standings, qualified teams, highlights, and more

Day 2 saw the third group of BGIS 2023 The Grind competing in three matches, held on three distinct maps. 7HABIT had a steady performance today as they amassed 66 points at an average of 22. The squad also grabbed one Chicken Dinner in this process and made it to the next round along with the seven other teams.

WSB Gaming captured second place with 40 on the overall scoreboard after playing technically on Friday. Revenant, led by veteran BGMI player Sensei, claimed the third spot with 38 points in their first match of the BGIS The Grind tournament.

Skulltz Esports was eliminated earlier in all three matches, but their fierce gameplay helped them rank fourth in the overall leaderboard with 32 points. They gained only three position points but handled to pick up 29 eliminations. Genesia Esports obtained the fifth spot with 30 points, while Scammers and Team Zero Official secured 25 points each.

BGIS 2023 The Grind Day 2 Group 3 match-wise overview

Top eight performers of Group 3 (Image via Krafton)

Revenant Esports, an experienced squad, conquered their opening match with 24 points, including nine amazing eliminations. MJ and Apollo played phenomenally in the few last circles, helping their team get a Chicken Dinner. 7HABIT, who was in a strong position, lost their final fight and came second with 23 points. Skulltz, 440 Volts, and NDA Esports scored 14, 11, and 10 points respectively.

Scammers Esports clinched a 5-kill Chicken Dinner in the second game after winning an intense fight against Team Zero Official. WSB Gaming set up stellar gameplay throughout this match, collecting 20 points. Their BGMI athlete, Raiden, took four individual finishes. 7HABIT yet again fought perfectly to garner 17 points. Revenant was eliminated earlier by Team 440 Volts.

Bottom eight teams standings of Group 3 (Image via Krafton)

Maintaining their uniform run, 7HABIT pulled off the victory in the third and final match of the group. They added 26 points from this encounter to their table. Genesis Esports and WSB managed to accumulate 19 and 17 points, respectively. Fierce led Revenant Esports to secure 11 points, while Scammers Esports could not get any points in the battle.

Qualified teams for the next round of BGIS The Grind

7HABIT WSB GAMING REVENANT ESPORTS SKULLTZ ESPORTS GENESIS ESPORTS SCAMMERS ESPORTS TEAMZERO OFFICIAL ELF ESPORTS

These aforementioned teams have occupied their position in the next round, which will be conducted in the third week of the BGIS The Grind. While the remaining units have been eliminated from the ongoing contest.