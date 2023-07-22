BGIS 2023 The Grind Day 3 Group 5: Overall standings, qualified teams, highlights, and more

Medal Esports emerged as table toppers in Group 5 of the BGIS 2023 The Grind Round 1. The squad, featuring star players such as Encore and Paradoxx, played their signature gameplay and claimed 63 points with the help of one Chicken Dinner in three matches. Team Mayhem was five points behind them in second place.

Error Esports ranked third with 38 points and 16 eliminations, followed by Spyder Esports. Celsius AKD, who secured one Chicken Dinner, came fourth with 27 points. Jux and Claw Esports presented a much-needed performance today, occupying sixth and seventh places with 26 and 25 points, respectively.

Global Esports, who officially revealed their lineup today, somehow got eighth position with 23 points. They collected only three points in the first match but managed to score 14 points, including six kills, in the second encounter. Rivalry Esports failed to reach the second round as they came ninth with 21 points.

BGIS 2023 The Grind Day 3 Group 5 match-wise overview

Group 5 overall standings (Image via BGMI)

Qualified teams for The Grind Round 2

Medal Esports Team Mayhem Error Esports Spyder Esports Celsius Esports Jux Esports Claw Esports Global Esports

Match 1 - Erangel

Medal Esports exhibited their class from the start of the match and successfully clinched a huge 14-kill Chicken Dinner. Their players Kyoyaa and Topdawgg put on a great show, taking five eliminations each.

Team Mayhem, with 22 points, came second in the match standings thanks to Cyrax’s performance. It was also a fantastic start for Spydsr and Rivalry, who obtained 14 points each. Error and Celsius were knocked out earlier in the opening battle.

Rivalry Esports secured ninth place in The Grind Round 1 (Image via BGMI)

Match 2 - Miramar

Switching to the penultimate game, Celsius escalated their performance and pulled off a much-need victory with 22 points. Error Esports also set up an impressive outing to earn 21 points to their name.

Medal and Spyder Esports garnered 16 points each. NinjaBoi assisted Global Esports to score 14 important points in the battle. Sahil played a crucial role for Team Mayhem, shouldering his squad to get 12 points.

Match 3 - Sanhok

The third game, held on the Sanhok map, was clinched by Team Mayhem, who fought astonishingly in the eight and ninth circles. They got a total of 24 points in this encounter.

Jux Esports and Medal Esports accumulated 18 points each in their last game. Error Esports had another great showcasing, scoring 17 points. Global Esports played safely but only obtained six points. Rivalry Esports took four eliminations but couldn’t survive long in the third match of The Grind Day 3.