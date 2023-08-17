BGIS 2023 The Grind Finals Day 2: Teams, map-wise schedule, how to watch, and Day 1 results 

Day 2 of the BGIS 2023 The Grind Finals is planned to be played on August 18, featuring a total of seven matches. The four-day Finale is being played by the top 64 teams of the previous round. This contest will provide these teams a direct route to the BGIS main event, with the top 32 being selected for the third round, while the bottom 32 will be selected for the second round.
Several rising squads have shown a great run on the opening day of the BGIS The Grind Finals. On the other hand, a few reputable organizations like Orangutan, GodLike, and Gods Reign had a slow start to the contest. Each team will get a total of seven matches to show their strength here.
Participating teams in BGIS The Grind Finals
Group 1
- Blind Esports
- GUJARAT TIGERS
- SPY ESPORTS
- Revenge Esports
- Redemption Crew
- Galactic Gamers
- Dragon Esports
- Ruling since 80'S
Group 2
- Team Soul
- Team Silent Killers
- XNOR Esports
- Gods Reign
- Team Rebel
- 7HABIT
- 4 Aggressive Man
- HUB ESPORTS
Group 3
- AUTOBOTZ ESPORTS
- Hyderabad Hydras
- Skulltz Esports
- Marcos Gaming
- Lucknow Giants
- R4W OFFICIAL
- Team Tribal Esports
- Signify Esports
Group 4
- ASLAAA ESPORTS
- Team VST
- WSB GAMING
- Do Or Die
- Liquid Esports
- X7 Wolves
- TEAM TAMILAS
- Revenant Esports
Group 5
- Midwave Esports
- CS Esports
- Orangutan
- Acid Esports
- RVNC Esports
- Genesis Esports
- FS ESPORTS
- X7 OFFICIALS
Group 6
- Gladiators Esports
- Hindustan Gaming
- LOC ESPORTS
- GROWING STRONG
- OR Esports
- Bloodrose ESPORTS
- War Mania Esports
- NorulesXtreme
Group 7
- TEAM MAYAVI
- RECKONING
- TF5x7Hills Esports
- ERROR ESPORTS
- INTREPID ESPORTS
- Team Mayhem
- Chemin Esports
- The world of battle
Group 8
- BIG BROTHER ESPORTS
- TEAM PSYCHE
- Mavericks
- Medal Esports
- GE Phoenix
- VELOCITY GAMING
- Team GODLIKE
- SPYDER ESPORTS
The Grind Finals Day 2 schedule
On August 18, Groups 1, 2, 3, 4, and 7 will play two matches each, while Groups 5, 6, and 8 will have only one game. You can enjoy all the action on Jio Cinema (OTT) and YouTube (Krafton India Esports channel) from 1:30 pm IST onwards.
- Match 1 - 1:30 pm - Erangel - Group 1 vs 2
- Match 2 - 2:15 pm - Miramar - Group 2 vs 4
- Match 3 - 3:00 pm - Sanhok - Group 5 vs 8
- Match 4 - 3:45 pm - Vikendi - Group 3 vs 7
- Match 5 - 4:30 pm - Sanhok - Group 4 vs 7
- Match 6 - 5:15 pm - Miramar - Group 1vs 3
- Match 7 - 5:45 pm - Erangel - Group 3 vs 6
A brief overview of The Grind Finals Day 1
Growing Strong, an inexperienced lineup has achieved the top rank with 55 points after delivering a consistent run in their three games. Gladiators Esports sealed the second seat in the table, followed by Blind Esports.
Team Soul grabbed 22 points in the one game they played, while Marcos Gaming, GodLike, and GE Phoenix got one point each on the BGIS The Grind Finals Day 1. Team Rebel was unable to gain any points.