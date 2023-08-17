BGIS 2023 The Grind Finals Day 2: Teams, map-wise schedule, how to watch, and Day 1 results 

Day 2 of the BGIS 2023 The Grind Finals is planned to be played on August 18, featuring a total of seven matches. The four-day Finale is being played by the top 64 teams of the previous round. This contest will provide these teams a direct route to the BGIS main event, with the top 32 being selected for the third round, while the bottom 32 will be selected for the second round.

Several rising squads have shown a great run on the opening day of the BGIS The Grind Finals. On the other hand, a few reputable organizations like Orangutan, GodLike, and Gods Reign had a slow start to the contest. Each team will get a total of seven matches to show their strength here.

Participating teams in BGIS The Grind Finals

Group 1

Blind Esports GUJARAT TIGERS SPY ESPORTS Revenge Esports Redemption Crew Galactic Gamers Dragon Esports Ruling since 80'S

Group 2

Team Soul Team Silent Killers XNOR Esports Gods Reign Team Rebel 7HABIT 4 Aggressive Man HUB ESPORTS

Group 3

AUTOBOTZ ESPORTS Hyderabad Hydras Skulltz Esports Marcos Gaming Lucknow Giants R4W OFFICIAL Team Tribal Esports Signify Esports

Group 4

ASLAAA ESPORTS Team VST WSB GAMING Do Or Die Liquid Esports X7 Wolves TEAM TAMILAS Revenant Esports

Group 5

Midwave Esports CS Esports Orangutan Acid Esports RVNC Esports Genesis Esports FS ESPORTS X7 OFFICIALS

Group 6

Gladiators Esports Hindustan Gaming LOC ESPORTS GROWING STRONG OR Esports Bloodrose ESPORTS War Mania Esports NorulesXtreme

Group 7

TEAM MAYAVI RECKONING TF5x7Hills Esports ERROR ESPORTS INTREPID ESPORTS Team Mayhem Chemin Esports The world of battle

Group 8

BIG BROTHER ESPORTS TEAM PSYCHE Mavericks Medal Esports GE Phoenix VELOCITY GAMING Team GODLIKE SPYDER ESPORTS

The Grind Finals Day 2 schedule

On August 18, Groups 1, 2, 3, 4, and 7 will play two matches each, while Groups 5, 6, and 8 will have only one game. You can enjoy all the action on Jio Cinema (OTT) and YouTube (Krafton India Esports channel) from 1:30 pm IST onwards.

Match 1 - 1:30 pm - Erangel - Group 1 vs 2

Match 2 - 2:15 pm - Miramar - Group 2 vs 4

Match 3 - 3:00 pm - Sanhok - Group 5 vs 8

Match 4 - 3:45 pm - Vikendi - Group 3 vs 7

Match 5 - 4:30 pm - Sanhok - Group 4 vs 7

Match 6 - 5:15 pm - Miramar - Group 1vs 3

Match 7 - 5:45 pm - Erangel - Group 3 vs 6

A brief overview of The Grind Finals Day 1

Top 32 performers of Day 1 (Image via BGMI)

Growing Strong, an inexperienced lineup has achieved the top rank with 55 points after delivering a consistent run in their three games. Gladiators Esports sealed the second seat in the table, followed by Blind Esports.

GodLike scored only one point on Day 1 (Image via BGMI)

Team Soul grabbed 22 points in the one game they played, while Marcos Gaming, GodLike, and GE Phoenix got one point each on the BGIS The Grind Finals Day 1. Team Rebel was unable to gain any points.