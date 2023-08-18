BGIS 2023 The Grind Finals Day 3: Teams, map schedule, when and where to watch 

The penultimate day of 2023's BGIS The Grind is tomorrow, August 19. 64 teams will continue their battle for a spot in the top 32 on Day 3 of the Finals. Blind Esports currently holds the first rank, with 72 points. The Manya-led has Chemin Esports (69) and Team Soul (62) right behind them in the second and third spots, respectively.

Many experienced bottom teams that haven't been doing well may make a comeback tomorrow. After the end of The Grind event, the first of the 32nd-ranked squads will be seeded in Round 3 of the Battlegrounds Mobile India Series 2023 main tournament, while the rest will be picked for Round 2.

BGIS 2023 The Grind 64 finalists

Here are the teams that will be playing on BGiS 2023 The Grind Finals Day 3:

Group 1

Blind Esports GUJARAT TIGERS SPY ESPORTS Revenge Esports Redemption Crew Galactic Gamers Dragon Esports Ruling since 80'S

Group 2

Team Soul Team Silent Killers XNOR Esports Gods Reign Team Rebel 7HABIT 4 Aggressive Man HUB ESPORTS

Group 3

AUTOBOTZ ESPORTS Hyderabad Hydras Skulltz Esports Marcos Gaming Lucknow Giants R4W OFFICIAL Team Tribal Esports Signify Esports

Group 4

ASLAAA ESPORTS Team VST WSB GAMING Do Or Die Liquid Esports X7 Wolves TEAM TAMILAS Revenant Esports

Group 5

Midwave Esports CS Esports Orangutan Acid Esports RVNC Esports Genesis Esports FS ESPORTS X7 OFFICIALS

Group 6

Gladiators Esports Hindustan Gaming LOC ESPORTS GROWING STRONG OR Esports Bloodrose ESPORTS War Mania Esports NorulesXtreme

Group 7

TEAM MAYAVI RECKONING TF5x7Hills Esports ERROR ESPORTS INTREPID ESPORTS Team Mayhem Chemin Esports The world of battle

Group 8

BIG BROTHER ESPORTS TEAM PSYCHE Mavericks Medal Esports GE Phoenix VELOCITY GAMING Team GODLIKE SPYDER ESPORTS

The Grind Finals Day 3 map schedule

Group 8's teams will have three matches on the third day, while Groups 1, 3, 5, and 6 will see two matches each. Groups 2, 4, and 7 will compete in only one encounter tomorrow. You can catch these games live on Jio Cinema as well as on Krafton India Esports' YouTube channel.

Match 1 - 1:30 pm - Erangel - Groups 7 vs. 8

Match 2 - 2:15 pm - Miramar - Groups 6 vs. 8

Match 3 - 3:00 pm - Sanhok - Groups 2 vs. 3

Match 4 - 3:45 pm - Vikendi - Groups 1 vs. 5

Match 5 - 4:30 pm - Sanhok - Groups 3 vs. 8

Match 6 - 5:15 pm - Miramar - Groups 4 vs. 6

Match 7 - 5:45 pm - Erangel - Groups 1 vs. 5

Grand Finals leaderboard so far

Top 32 teams rankings after Day 2 (Image via Sportskeeda)

Apart from the top three, Destro-led Gladiators Esports also had done well so far and ranks fifth after their three four matches of the BGIS The Grind Finals . Hyderabad Hydras and Marcos Gaming are in ninth and twelfth places, respectively. OR Esports finishes 28th after their four games.

32nd to 64th ranked teams after Day 2 (Image via Sportskeeda)

Revenant had a below average output in their first four matches of the BGIS The Grind Finals, scoring only 18 points. Orangutan, Medal, and GodLike Esports also need to play brilliantly in their upcoming games.