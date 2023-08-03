BGIS 2023 The Grind Round 2 Day 1: Overall standings, qualified teams, and more

Team Mayavi claimed the prime spot in Group 1 of the BGIS The Grind Round 2. The underdog squad amassed 98 points, including 58 finishes, in their six matches. Reckoning and LOC Esports were behind them in second and third places with 71 and 61 points, respectively. Gods Reign, led by Robin, came fourth with 58 points and 33 eliminations.

R4W Official, a newly formed lineup, earned sixth place with 50 points, followed by 4 Aggressive Man and Rulling Since 80's. These top eight teams have secured a seat in the third and final round of The Grind.

BGIS The Grind Round 2 Group 1 overview

Team Mayavi was the best performer in Group 1 (Image via BGMI)

Qualified teams for the next round

Team Mayavi Reckoning Esports LOC Esports Gods Reign Liquid Esports R4W Official 4 Aggressive MAN Rulling Since 80's

Match 1 - Erangel

LOC Esports set up a stunning display of skill in the opening battle and took an impressive victory with 11 eliminations. 4Ever Esports also managed to take 21 points thanks to Toyyy’s six amazing finishes.

Gods Reign was looking strong before LOC surprisingly eliminated them in the seventh circle. They earned 18 points with the help of eight kills.

Match 2 - Miramar

Reckoning Esports showed several good moves in the Miramar match and successfully registered their first Chicken Dinner with 10 kills. Initiative Esports and Liquid Esports were in second place with 17 points.

Ruling Since 80’s, INR, and Anonymous collected 11 points each in the second encounter of The Grind Round 2.

Match 3 - Sanhok

Ruling Since 80’s unexpectedly clinched the third match with only three kills. However, 4 Aggressive Man and Team Mayavi performed spectacularly and garnered 22 and 21 points, respectively. LOC and Reckoning added 18 and 12 points to their scoreboard.

Group 1 overall standings of The Grind Round 2 (Image via BGMI)

Match 4 - Vikendi

Liquid Esports came out victorious in the fourth game with eight finishes, which was played on the Vikendi map. Team Mayavi yet again used their aggressive tactics and accumulated 27 points, including 15 kills.

R4W Official made a much-required comeback and claimed 14 points thanks to Paritosh’s survival gameplay. Gods Reign also scored 14 points, which included eight eliminations.

Match 5 - Miramar

Team Mayavi kept up their fierce fighting in the fifth match of the BGIS The Grind Round 2, grabbing a strong 18-kill Chicken Dinner. No Coordination was the second-best squad with 18 points. Oneblade, who struggled in their previous encounters, obtained 11 points.

Match 6 - Erangel

R4W Official displayed a much-needed improvement in the sixth match and ensured a 6-kill victory. Reckoning Esports also had an amazing run, securing 22 points. Gods Reign and Oneblade claimed 10 points each in their last match of the BGIS The Round 2.