BGIS 2023 The Grind Round 2 Day 2 Group 2: Overall standings, qualified teams, highlights, and more

In Group 2 of the BGIS The Grind Round 2, Big Brother took the pole spot with 70 points despite not securing any Chicken Dinners. Hindustan Gaming and Orangutan claimed second and third places with 68 and 67 points, respectively. Lucknow Giants, led by Austin, was fifth with 58 points, closely followed by 7HABIT with 57 points.

The top eight teams from Group 2's overall scoreboard have progressed to The Grind Round 3. Unfortunately, Global Esports, a reputed organization, has been eliminated as the MAVI-led squad ranked 10th with 42 points. AKB Esports was the worst-performing squad in the group, finishing in the bottom spot.

BGIS The Grind Round 2 Group 2 overall rankings

Orangutan ranked third in Round 2 (Image via BGMI)

Qualified teams for Round 3

Big Brother Esports Hindustan Gaming Orangutan DO OR DIE Lucknow Giants 7HABIT Dragon Esports HUB Esports

Match 1 - Erangel

7HABIT won their first match of Round 2 with 10 kills. IND Esports held second with 20 points. DO OR DIE and Hindustan Gaming also had a great start, garnering 19 points each. MAVI-led Global Esports gained 11 points in this opening battle. Orangutan Gaming was eliminated by Lucknow Giants without any points.

Match 2 - Miramar

HUB Esports clinched the second match with nine eliminations. Big Brother Esports presented an extraordinary performance despite losing two players early. MG from Hindustan Gaming pulled off an astonishing clutch against Orangutan, who earned 16 points.

Match 3 - Sanhok

In the third battle of The Grind Round 2, DO OR DIE ensured their first Chicken Dinner with 10 frags. Dragon and Team Strange amassed 17 points each, while Lucknow Giants claimed 16 points to their name. Global Esports and Orangutan stole nine and six points, respectively.

Global Esports placed 11th in The Grind Round 2 (Image via BGMI)

Match 4 - Vikendi

AKop led Orangutan Gaming to conquer an 11-kill Chicken Dinner in the fourth game, held on Vikendi. He single-handedly eliminated seven enemies. IND Esports also delivered a nice performance and obtained 18 points. HUB Esports and Big Brother snatched 14 points each.

Match 5 - Miramar

Hindustan Gaming’s magnificent performance helped them secure the Chicken Dinner with 11 frags. Lucknow Giants also put in spectacular gameplay and obtained 18 points. 7HABIT plundered 13 points after contesting aggressively in the first few zones. Global Esports and DO OR DIE also managed to score 10 points each.

Match 6 - Erangel

Dragon Esports pulled off a 9-kill win in the sixth match. Big Brother got 22 points after losing their last fight. Rush Esports scored 20 points but unfortunately couldn’t finish in the top eight of the leaderboard. Orangutan obtained 15 points in their last battle of the BGIS The Grind Round 2.