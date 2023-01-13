"Keep grinding as it’ll be worth the wait": Yash Bhanushali, owner of Orangutan, on BGMI and Free Fire's comeback

In a recent tweet, Yash Bhanushali, the owner of Orangutan Esports, said that there is a possibility that BGMI and Free Fire could make a comeback in March 2023. He further added:

“This time it’ll come back for good. Keep grinding as it’ll be worth the wait.”

Fans have been awaiting the comeback of the two battle royale titles since they were taken off the Indian market. Their return has been eagerly anticipated, mainly because no other game has been able to replace the void they left. Gamers have maintained optimism throughout the past few months, and this statement bolsters their overall hopes.

BGMI and Free Fire’s absence has hampered the expansion of the fast-evolving Indian gaming scene. Both games had widespread popularity and attracted many fans in India. They were banned, however, by the government in 2022, forcing fans to look for alternatives, with some even switching to other platforms like PC.

Previous statements from Yash Bhanushali about BGMI and Free Fire

Yash Bhanushali has given multiple statements about BGMI and Free Fire (Image via Sportskeeda)

Bhanushali is a prominent personality in the Indian esports industry. His latest tweet regarding BGMI and Free Fire has sparked interest in the potential return of both the battle royale titles. However, this is not the first time he has tweeted about their comeback, and he already tweeted numerous times in November 2022 about the return of both games.

On November 4, 2022, he wrote that the government would soon enact laws to regulate esports and that good news concerning the two games would follow. The first half of the statement was true, as the Indian government formally acknowledged esports as part of multi-sports events in December 2022.

Yash Bhanushali @OGYashB Sadly free fire is coming back but no esports till March 2023 :( Sadly free fire is coming back but no esports till March 2023 :(

In another tweet from November 2022, he said that Free Fire would return, but there would be no esports until March 2023, which aligns with his forecast that both titles would return in March.

Fan reaction to Yash Bhanushali’s latest tweet

The response to his recent tweet from his followers has been pretty mixed. Some have expressed relief, and optimism has begun to grow. However, other players responded negatively, saying that they feel it’s time to move on from the games and anticipate future delays.

Listed below are a few of the reactions from the fans:

It is strongly recommended that users exercise patience as they await positive news directly from the developers. There has been a lot of conjecture and gossip, but nothing is for certain until formally announced.

