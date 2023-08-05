Day 3 of BGIS The Grind Round 2 saw Gladiators Esports dominate in Group 3, grabbing 92 points and 60 eliminations. CS Esports emerged as the second-best performing team with 80 points, followed by WSB Gaming. Marcos Gaming claimed the fourth spot with 69 points. The experienced squad showed their strength throughout the six matches.

Team Rebel, a well-known all-girl lineup, came fifth with 62 points after playing strategically in The Grind Round 2. TWOB finished eighth with 45 points. While Saumraj-led Entity Gaming fell one point short of finishing in the top eight.

The Grind Round 2 Group 3 overall standings

Gladiators Esports topped Group 3 standings (Image via BGMI)

Qualified teams for Round 3

Gladiators Esports CS Esports WSB Gaming Marcos Gaming Team Rebel Galactic Gamers Chemin Esports TWOB

Match 1 - Erangel

CS Esports took control of the first game, notching up an 11-kill Chicken Dinner. Marcos Gaming contested carefully and achieved 15 points. Team Rebel also preferred to play passively and gained 15 important points. Entity Gained had a mediocre opening, adding only six points to their name.

Match 2 - Miramar

Alpha’s stunning gameplay assisted Team Rebel to clinch the second battle with four eliminations. WSB Gaming and Gladiators Esports showed aggression and secured 21 and 20 points, respectively. Chemin Esports also had a fine game, as they got 16 points.

Match 3 - Sanhok

After showing their great teamwork, Galactic Gamers clinched the third game with eight finishes. CS Esports clinched 18 points with the help of eight finishes. Team Rebel presented another consistent performance and grabbed 14 points in their Sanhok match of The Grind Round 2.

Group 3 overall standings of The Grind (Image via BGMI)

Match 4 - Vikendi

Gladiators Esports completely dominated the fourth match by claiming 33 points, including 18 kills. Delta, Justin, and Shogun from their squad eliminated seven, six, and four enemies, respectively. TWOB posted 18 points on the table. Chemin and Predator 6 managed to grab 13 and 12 points, respectively.

Match 5 - Miramar

After struggling in their previous four matches, Entity Gaming finally gained momentum and conquered the fifth battle with 10 eliminations. Their star player, Gamlaboy, dismissed five enemies. Marcos Gaming and WSB also played remarkably, gaining 22 and 20 points, respectively.

Match 6 - Erangel

Zyroxtreme Esports took a seven-kill Chicken Dinner in the sixth round. CS Esports was in an aggressive mood as they claimed 23 points with the help of 13 eliminations. Gladiators also played fiercely and got 14 points, while Entity Gaming was eliminated with no points.