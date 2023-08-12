BGIS 2023 The Grind Round 2 Week 2 Day 3: Overall standings, highlights, qualified teams, and more

The penultimate day of the BGIS 2023 The Grind came to a close. In Group 7, Blind Esports dominated and amassed 133 points in six games. Gujarat Tigers, the second-placed squad, took 61 points, less than half of the table topper. Mavericks gained third place with 56 points, while Error Esports came fourth with 51 points.

Team Tamilas, a popular organization, achieved the seventh spot with 46 points, followed by Signify Esports. Cratic and Orgless Five were ninth and tenth, respectively, on the scoreboard.

Qualified teams for BGIS The Grind Round 3

Group 7’s top 8 teams in Round 2 (Image via BGMI)

Blind Esports Gujarat Tigers Mavericks Error Esports RVNC Esports Genesis Esports Team Tamilas Signify Esports

Round 2 Week 2 Day 3 Overview

Match 1 - Erangel

Manya-led Blind Esports presented an emphatic outing in the first game, securing a substantial 37-point victory. Team Tamilas and Error were impressive, earning 18 and 13 points, respectively. Gujarat Tigers managed only six points there.

Match 2 - Miramar

Orgless Five gained the Chicken Dinner with 23 points in the second turn. Mavericks and Blind plundered 18 points each, while Signify and Gujarat scored 11 and 10 points, respectively.

Match 3 - Gujarat Tigers won the third encounter with 36 points. Genesis Esports obtained 16 points, while Blind Esports kept up their consistent flow by scoring 15 points. Team Ayesha handled to survive till the end zone and added 14 points to their tally.

Bottom eight squads of Group 7 in The Grind Round 2 (Image via BGMI)

Match 4 - Vikendi

Blind Esports took their second victory with 35 points in the fourth battle. Manya, Rony, Joker, and Nakul from their team clinched six, five, five, and four kills, respectively. Error Esports and Team Tamilas locked 19 points each, while FFC and Genesis got 14 and 10 points, respectively.

Match 5 - Miramar

Mavericks grabbed a massive 30-point triumph in their second Miramar map of The Grind Round 2. Cratic and Red-X garnered 17 and 16 points, respectively. Signify secured 12 points there. Blind Esports was eliminated earlier with only four points.

Match 6 - Erangel

RVNC dominated the sixth battle of The Grind Round 2 Group 7 with a mammoth 16 eliminations. Blind added 24 points to their account, while Signify again performed excellently and took 17 critical points.